Which four Notre Dame stars made Sporting News Preseason All-American team

Each day we creep closer and closer to the season starting, before we know it August will be here and preseason camp will be starting up for the Irish. Sporting News is ready for the season to begin, as evident by them releasing their preseason All-American teams. Four Notre Dame players made their list, find out below who and which team made it.

1st team tight end Michael Mayer

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

1st team center Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

1st team defensive end Isaiah Foskey

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2nd team safety Brandon Joseph

Brandon Joseph: Highest graded Big Ten Safety in single coverage since 2020 (82.9)@NDFootball 🍀 pic.twitter.com/NMwwdAKBER — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022

The four preseason All-American’s together

Isaiah Foskey

Michael Mayer

Jarrett Patterson

Brandon Joseph Sporting News Preseason All-Americans pic.twitter.com/G7po0GTU2f — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 15, 2022

