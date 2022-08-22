Four Notre Dame players make AP preseason All-American team

With the college football season almost here, the time has come for The Associated Press to unveil its preseason All-Americans. Notre Dame is expected to have another solid season, so it has fair representation on this list. It has four players on the list that are split evenly between the first and second teams. One of them is new to the Irish this year, making him one of seven transfers on this year’s team.

No, the preseason All-American team isn’t remembered or even celebrated nearly as much as the team unveiled at the end of the season. Still, if you’re going to watch college football this year, and you probably are given that you’re reading this story, you want to have some players to watch. They most likely will be the ones that define how 2022 goes, though several might fall all in favor of some surprises.

Here are Notre Dame’s representatives on this year’s preseason team:

Jarrett Patterson, center, first team

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Isaiah Foskey, edge rusher, first team

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer, tight end, second team

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Joseph, safety, second team

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) gestures after intercepting against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

