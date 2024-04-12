Four Norwich students to compete at national archery tournament

Apr. 11—Six students attending Norwich City School District recently placed in the top 10% at the New York National Archery in the Schools Program tournament, and qualified to compete in the national tournament.

Four of those students — sophomore Emilia Pepe, juniors Jonah Adams and Jacob Dowdall, and eighth grader Maria Miranda-Cruz — will head to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the national competition May 9-11. The other two students who qualified to go to the tournament were Edith Rothman and Matilena Merritt, Coach Nicole Beckwith said.

Coaches Beckwith and Terry Hagenbuch said they started teaching archery in the middle and high schools in 2013. Students can join the team, which meets for practice two days per week. During the COVID-19 pandemic the team met for practice before school at 6:30 a.m. and "we averaged 60 kids," Hagenbuch said. "We didn't think we'd get anybody that early."

Students in sixth through eighth grade can join the middle school team, Hagenbuch said. The team has several sixth graders because sixth graders cannot compete on modified sports teams. Several team members also participate in other sports, so Beckwith and Hagenbuch schedule practices around other team schedules.

Students can compete in bullseye or International Bowhunting Organization 3D targets, consisting of six target animals spaced a distance apart from each other and different distances away from the shooter, Beckwith said. Miranda-Cruz and Adams will participate in the IBO competition, and Pepe and Dowdall will compete in the bullseye competition. During competition, students get one practice round then must fire five arrows at a target within two minutes. Each contest is scored out of a total of 300 points and each contestant uses the same style bows and arrows and shoot at the same type of targets to level the playing field.

"This allows poorer districts to compete with richer districts," Hagenbuch said. Students in elementary school can also compete in the National Archery in the Schools Program tournament, however, Norwich does not teach archery in elementary school. There are 11 safety steps every student must obey during class, practice and in competition. Those steps were placed on the wall of the middle school gym for all to read. Students learn to pick up their bows when a whistle is blown twice, their time starts after one whistle blow and they know they can retrieve their bows and score their shots after three blows of a whistle.

Pepe earned the top score, male or female, with a 286 at the state tournament. "Her score of 286 out of 300 is really impressive when you realize the bow doesn't have any sights on it," Hagenbuch said. She and three other students across the state, including Dowdall, scored 286, but Pepe had the most 10s, or bullseyes, in the competition, so she earned the top score, Beckwith said. Adams scored 274 and was 12th out of 339 other boys who competed, online results from the tournament said. Miranda-Cruz scored 236, and was 75th out of 359 other girls who competed; Rothman scored 235 and was ranked 77th, and Merritt scored 225 and was ranked 106th. Students that place in the top 10 in each of the three divisions qualify to compete and represent the state at the National NASP® Tournament.

Pepe said she was "super excited" when she learned she placed first in the state and was eligible to travel to the national competition for the third year in a row. As the top female archer in the state, she received a trophy and a New York Champion Genesis bow with case and arrows. Pepe has been on the archery team since sixth grade and said it "takes skill" to participate in archery. She saw her older sister compete on the archery team and knew it was going to be something she wanted to participate in too.

This will be Miranda-Cruz's second year competing at the national tournament. She joined the team because her friend was on the team. She said she likes the IBO competition because it is more challenging than the bullseye competition. "The smaller animals are easier to hit than the bigger ones," she said.

Adams has been competing on the team for five years and is headed to the national tournament again. "It's such a fun place to be," he said of the tournament. He likes archery because he has to rely on himself to do well and likes the animal targets because, "inherently, I am better with the IBO competition," he said.

The national competition draws about 23,000 students and the competition is held indoors, Hagenbuch said. "It sounds like thunder in the building," he said. "It's really, really impressive and safe."

