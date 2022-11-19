Four non-tendered players Red Sox should consider in free agency

Four non-tendered players Red Sox should consider signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The MLB non-tender deadline has come and gone, meaning there is a new batch of free agents on the market.

The Boston Red Sox parted ways with outfielder Franchy Cordero and infielder Yu Chang. They tendered contracts to the rest of their unsigned players, including relievers Ryan Brasier and Josh Taylor.

With a number of players non-tendered across the league, we should begin to see free agency heat up in the coming days. Some of the players cut on Friday should pique the interest of teams looking for affordable depth pieces with high upside. Those qualities are right up Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's alley.

Here are the non-tendered players that make the most sense for Boston.

Luke Voit, 1B/DH

USA TODAY Sports

You know what you're getting with Luke Voit. The ex-New York Yankees slugger isn't going to win any Gold Glove awards, but he can bring some pop to the lineup whether it be as a designated hitter or off the bench. He has hit 20+ homers in three of the last four seasons, including the shortened 2020 campaign when he led the entire league.

Pitching should be priority No. 1 for Boston, but adding a power bat like Voit certainly couldn't hurt if it's for a reasonable price.

Alex Reyes, RHP

USA TODAY Sports

Reyes missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2021, posting a 10-8 record with a 3.24 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 69 appearances out of the bullpen.

It's no secret that the Red Sox bullpen needs a significant overhaul this offseason. Reyes, a former top prospect, has some of the filthiest stuff in baseball and could be a steal if he stays healthy. This seems like a player Chaim Bloom would take a flier on.

Cody Bellinger, OF

USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger being non-tendered was expected, but that doesn't make it any less bizarre. This is a guy who won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and the MVP award in 2019. While his production started to dip significantly in 2020, he still helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title.

Story continues

Despite Bellinger's offense falling off a cliff over the last couple of years, he may be worth taking a chance on. He's only 27, so there's still hope that he could regain form as one of the better hitters in MLB. Since the Red Sox need to address their lack of outfield depth, signing Bellinger isn't such a crazy idea.

Dominic Smith, 1B/OF

USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox reportedly engaged in trade talks with the New York Mets for Dom Smith before the 2022 trade deadline. Perhaps Bloom will target the 2013 first-round draft pick now that he can be had for fairly cheap.

Smith showed flashes of his potential in 2019 (.881 OPS) and 2020 (.993 OPS). The last two seasons haven't been as promising. He was demoted to the Mets' Triple-A affiliate midway through the 2022 season and while he raked in Syracuse, he still needs to prove he can do it consistently at the big-league level. Giving the 26-year-old another opportunity could pay dividends for Boston.