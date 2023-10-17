Four No. 1 seeds in the area: Updated MIAA high school football power ratings (Oct. 17)
The MIAA released updated high school football power ratings on Tuesday.
Twenty-five South Shore teams were on pace to qualify for the state tournament.
Milton (Division 3), Duxbury (Div. 4) Hanover (Div. 5) and Norwell (Div. 6) were No. 1 seeds. Rockland (Div. 7) and Carver (Div. 8) are currently slotted in at the No. 2 spot. Marshfield has crawled all the way up to No. 3 in Div 2 following an 0-2 start.
The MIAA computes the ratings based on scores entered into Arbiter Live by 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Div. 1
Who's in?
1. St. John's Prep
2. Xaverian Brothers
3. Springfield Central
4. Needham
5. Methuen
6. Lincoln-Sudbury
7. BC High (4-2)
8. Andover
9. Central Catholic
10. Natick
11. Weymouth (5-1)
12. Taunton
13. Saint John's
14. Franklin
15. Westford Academy
16. Everett
What locals are outside the top 16?
Braintree (17, 3-3), Brockton (23, 1-4)
Div. 2
Who's in?
1. Catholic Memorial
2. King Philip Regional
3. Marshfield (4-2)
4. Barnstable
5. Peabody Veterans
6. Bishop Feehan
7. Wellesley
8. North Andover
9. Winchester
10. Chelmsford
11. Bridgewater-Raynham (1-5)
12. Belmont
13. Concord-Carlisle
14. Arlington
15. Plymouth North (3-3)
16. North Quincy (3-3)
What locals are outside the top 16?
Quincy (17, 2-4)
Div. 3
Who's in?
1. Milton (5-1)
2. Billerica Memorial
3. Walpole
4. Milford
5. Mansfield
6. Woburn Memorial
7. Dartmouth
8. West Springfield
9. Westfield
10. Westborough
11. North Attleborough
12. Doherty Memorial
13. Hingham (2-4)
14. Stoughton (2-4)
15. Minnechaug
16. Reading Memorial
What locals are outside the top 16?
Plymouth South (18, 3-3), Whitman-Hanson (21, 3-3), Silver Lake (23, 0-6), Oliver Ames (29, 0-6)
Div. 4
Who's in?
1. Duxbury (4-1)
2. Norwood
3. Tewksbury Memorial
4. Holliston
5. Somerset Berkley Reg.
6. Scituate (3-3)
7. Grafton
8. Burlington
9. Middleboro (4-2)
10. Malden Catholic
11. South High Community
12. Bedford
13. Canton (4-2)
14. Ashland
15. Wayland
16. Marblehead
What locals are outside the top 16?
Southeastern (28, 3-3)
Div. 5
Who's in?
1. Hanover (6-0)
2. Foxborough
3. Shawsheen Valley Tech
4. Dedham
5. Danvers
6. Old Rochester Regional
7. Wilmington
8. Auburn
9. Newburyport
10. North Middlesex Reg.
11. Norton
12. Medfield
13. Blackstone Valley RVT
14. Apponequet Regional
15. Pembroke (1-4)
16. Belchertown
What locals are outside the top 16?
Archbishop Williams (18, 3-3),
Div. 6
Who's in?
1. Norwell (5-1)
2. Salem
3. Abington (5-1)
4.Cardinal Spellman (5-1)
5. Hudson
6. Fairhaven
7. Lynnfield
8. Maynard
9. Bellingham
10. Winthrop
11. Bay Path RVT
12. Dennis-Yarmouth
13. Swampscott
14. Sandwich
15. St. Mary's
16. Oakmont Regional
What locals are outside the top 16?
East Bridgewater (22, 2-4)
Div. 7
Who's in?
1. Uxbridge
2. Rockland (5-1)
3. Mashpee
4. Clinton
5. West Bridgewater (4-2)
6. Cohasset (2-3)
7. Amesbury
8. Wahconah Regional
9. Tyngsborough
10. Gardner
11. South Shore Tech (4-2)
12. Blue Hills (4-2)
13. Millbury
14. South Hadley
15. Manchester Essex
16. Joseph Case
What locals are outside the top 16?
None
Div. 8
Who's in?
1. West Boylston
2. Carver (6-0)
3. Cathedral
4. Hoosac Valley
5. Old Colony RVT
6. Ware
7. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
8. Blackstone-Millville
9. Nashoba Valley Tech
10. Narragansett Regional
11. Bourne
12. Randolph (2-3)
13. Sutton
14. Springfield Int'| Charter
15. Brighton
16. North High
What locals are outside the top 16?
Hull (21, 2-3), Holbrook/Avon (32, 2-4)
This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: MIAA updated high school football power ratings