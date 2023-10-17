Four No. 1 seeds in the area: Updated MIAA high school football power ratings (Oct. 17)

The MIAA released updated high school football power ratings on Tuesday.

Twenty-five South Shore teams were on pace to qualify for the state tournament.

Milton (Division 3), Duxbury (Div. 4) Hanover (Div. 5) and Norwell (Div. 6) were No. 1 seeds. Rockland (Div. 7) and Carver (Div. 8) are currently slotted in at the No. 2 spot. Marshfield has crawled all the way up to No. 3 in Div 2 following an 0-2 start.

The MIAA computes the ratings based on scores entered into Arbiter Live by 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Div. 1

Who's in?

1. St. John's Prep

2. Xaverian Brothers

3. Springfield Central

4. Needham

5. Methuen

6. Lincoln-Sudbury

7. BC High (4-2)

8. Andover

9. Central Catholic

10. Natick

11. Weymouth (5-1)

12. Taunton

13. Saint John's

14. Franklin

15. Westford Academy

16. Everett

What locals are outside the top 16?

Braintree (17, 3-3), Brockton (23, 1-4)

Div. 2

Who's in?

1. Catholic Memorial

2. King Philip Regional

3. Marshfield (4-2)

4. Barnstable

5. Peabody Veterans

6. Bishop Feehan

7. Wellesley

8. North Andover

9. Winchester

10. Chelmsford

11. Bridgewater-Raynham (1-5)

12. Belmont

13. Concord-Carlisle

14. Arlington

15. Plymouth North (3-3)

16. North Quincy (3-3)

What locals are outside the top 16?

Quincy (17, 2-4)

Div. 3

Who's in?

1. Milton (5-1)

2. Billerica Memorial

3. Walpole

4. Milford

5. Mansfield

6. Woburn Memorial

7. Dartmouth

8. West Springfield

9. Westfield

10. Westborough

11. North Attleborough

12. Doherty Memorial

13. Hingham (2-4)

14. Stoughton (2-4)

15. Minnechaug

16. Reading Memorial

What locals are outside the top 16?

Plymouth South (18, 3-3), Whitman-Hanson (21, 3-3), Silver Lake (23, 0-6), Oliver Ames (29, 0-6)

Div. 4

Who's in?

1. Duxbury (4-1)

2. Norwood

3. Tewksbury Memorial

4. Holliston

5. Somerset Berkley Reg.

6. Scituate (3-3)

7. Grafton

8. Burlington

9. Middleboro (4-2)

10. Malden Catholic

11. South High Community

12. Bedford

13. Canton (4-2)

14. Ashland

15. Wayland

16. Marblehead

What locals are outside the top 16?

Southeastern (28, 3-3)

Div. 5

Who's in?

1. Hanover (6-0)

2. Foxborough

3. Shawsheen Valley Tech

4. Dedham

5. Danvers

6. Old Rochester Regional

7. Wilmington

8. Auburn

9. Newburyport

10. North Middlesex Reg.

11. Norton

12. Medfield

13. Blackstone Valley RVT

14. Apponequet Regional

15. Pembroke (1-4)

16. Belchertown

What locals are outside the top 16?

Archbishop Williams (18, 3-3),

Div. 6

Who's in?

1. Norwell (5-1)

2. Salem

3. Abington (5-1)

4.Cardinal Spellman (5-1)

5. Hudson

6. Fairhaven

7. Lynnfield

8. Maynard

9. Bellingham

10. Winthrop

11. Bay Path RVT

12. Dennis-Yarmouth

13. Swampscott

14. Sandwich

15. St. Mary's

16. Oakmont Regional

What locals are outside the top 16?

East Bridgewater (22, 2-4)

Div. 7

Who's in?

1. Uxbridge

2. Rockland (5-1)

3. Mashpee

4. Clinton

5. West Bridgewater (4-2)

6. Cohasset (2-3)

7. Amesbury

8. Wahconah Regional

9. Tyngsborough

10. Gardner

11. South Shore Tech (4-2)

12. Blue Hills (4-2)

13. Millbury

14. South Hadley

15. Manchester Essex

16. Joseph Case

What locals are outside the top 16?

None

Div. 8

Who's in?

1. West Boylston

2. Carver (6-0)

3. Cathedral

4. Hoosac Valley

5. Old Colony RVT

6. Ware

7. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.

8. Blackstone-Millville

9. Nashoba Valley Tech

10. Narragansett Regional

11. Bourne

12. Randolph (2-3)

13. Sutton

14. Springfield Int'| Charter

15. Brighton

16. North High

What locals are outside the top 16?

Hull (21, 2-3), Holbrook/Avon (32, 2-4)

