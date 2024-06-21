Four Niwot track athletes earn podium finishes at Nike Outdoor Nationals

Jun. 20—By this point, it's well known around the entire nation that Niwot track and field rules Colorado. The Cougars showcased as much at the Nike Outdoor Nationals last week.

Fans of the sport witnessed just how talented of a leaper junior Reese Kasper is, especially after capturing the bronze during the 100 meter hurdles in the Emerging Elite competition. Her time of 14.75 seconds trailed the winner, Honolulu's Destiny Look, by 0.08 seconds.

She achieved the feat in front of a gigantic crowd at the University of Oregon's legendary Hayward Field.

"The experience was insane," Kasper said. "The facility and things they offer are incredible. All the officials were amazing and encouraged me before my races. When I stepped on the track to run, I felt amazing knowing some of the best track athletes have stood where I was. It made me feel empowered to be surrounded by such an arena as Hayward."

She competed in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 200-meter dash, the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×400 relay, placing as high as 10th in the 400 hurdles finals (1 minute, 1.94 seconds). She wasn't the only Cougar to make the podium on perhaps the USA's biggest stage for high schoolers.

Freshman Quinn Sullivan strutted his distance acumen, marking down fourth place in the 1-mile run GARMIN Emerging Elite (4:14.28), third in the 1,500-meter run En Route Emerging Elite (3:56.98) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run En Route Emerging Elite (4:12.67).

He said that the size and scope of the crowd stressed him out a bit at first, but that feeling quickly turned to astonishment when he realized how lucky he was to be there.

"Nike Outdoor allowed schools from around the nation to see what Niwot can do," Sullivan said. "We brought a mix of JV and varsity distance runners to the meet and yet almost all of us competed in at least one championship event or the final heats of Emerging Elite. In total, Niwot showed that even without bringing all varsity runners, we can still compete to a very high degree on the national stage, showing the depth of our program."

Sophomore Anna Prok shone a spotlight on the distance running royalty at Niwot even more, garnering seventh in the 1-mile GARMIN Emerging Elite (4:56.92), eighth in the 1,500 run En Route Emerging Elite (4:38.71) and seventh in the 1,600 En Route Emerging Elite (4:55.41).

She, like her teammates, soaked in the experience as much as she could. Her top-10 finishes just added another feather in her cap.

"Competing at an event like Nike Outdoor Nationals is so fun because you have the opportunity to watch and compete against thousands of amazing athletes who share your passion for the sport," Prok said. "It is also a very cool feeling to know you are running on a track that the best athletes in the sport have also run on, and knowing that world records have been broken on that track too."

Junior Cole Mazurana took a page out of Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen's playbook to help him place seventh in the 800-meter run GARMIN Emerging Elite race. He clocked in at 1:54.69.

"My strategy for each race was to sit towards the back of the race in the first half, and then slowly move up," Mazurana said. "Usually at races like Nike Outdoor Nationals, people get really excited. Usually, it's because of the atmosphere and the huge stadium and crowd where many people haven't raced before. Most of the time, the race goes through very fast in the first lap because people are so excited. I like to compensate by sitting at the back and moving up later when the pace cools down."

That plan, he said, helped give him one last burst of energy to fly into seventh.