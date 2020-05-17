The NFL had an ugly day on Saturday.

Four NFL players were taken into police custody in a span of less than 24 hours from early Saturday morning to Saturday evening.

The first player arrested was Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer, in an incident that started with a shots fired call shortly after midnight. Latimer was booked on charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

During the day on Saturday two NFL players, Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker both turned themselves in. Arrest warrants were issued for the two players on Thursday, after Baker was accused of using a semi-automatic firearm on Wednesday to rob multiple people, with Dunbar’s help, of more than $11,000 in cash plus watches and other valuables worth more than $60,000.

On Saturday evening, Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested on charges of DWI and unlawful possession of a weapon.

At a time when NFL facilities are closed and offseason work is all done virtually, players may have more time and more opportunities to get themselves into trouble. That came to a head on Saturday.

Four NFL players were taken into custody on Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk