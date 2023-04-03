How have each of the four NFC East teams fared this offseason?

It’s been a busy offseason for the NFL’s best division in 2022. After three of the division’s four teams made the playoffs and advanced to the NFC divisional round, the Philadelphia Eagles would represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

After such a terrific season, the Eagles faced a difficult offseason with so many critical performers set to hit unrestricted free agency.

As for the other NFC East teams, it was all about getting better or retaining key players. While the Eagles did lose good players, general manager Howie Roseman stayed busy ensuring Philadelphia would still be competing for the NFC East.

How does the division stack up after the first few weeks of free agency?

Let’s review each of the four NFC East teams after free agency.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Key Departures: DT Javon Hargrave, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Miles Sanders, LB T.J. Edwards, S C.J. Gardner Johnson, S Marcus Epps, LB Kyzir White, QB Gardner Minshew

Key Arrivals: RB Rashaad Penny, S Terrell Edmunds, LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Greedy Williams, QB Marcus Mariota

The big news for the Eagles were the players they re-signed. Longtime veterans like Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are coming back for another year, while the Eagles wisely retained cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Losing Seumalo is not terrible since the Eagles have 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens to take over. Philly hopes Edmunds can replace Gardner-Johnson, while Jordan Davis should be ready for a larger role to replace Hargrave in 2023. Also, Nakobe Dean and Morrow should replace Edwards.

Considering how many players the Eagles were faced with losing, Roseman did an outstanding job of replacing the departed and promoting younger players to fill roles. The Eagles may take a step back, but it shouldn’t be a significant step back.

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Key Departures: G Connor McGovern, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Noah Brown, RB Ezekiel Elliott

Key Arrivals: CB Stephon Gilmore [trade], WR Brandin Cooks [trade]

The Cowboys also retained multiple key performers, such as linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, edge Dante Fowler and others. Cooks gives Dallas a legit No. 2 wide receiver opposite of CeeDeeLamb. How much does Gilmore have left? That’s a question facing the Cowboys, but he did have a strong season with Indianapolis last season at age 32.

The Cowboys didn’t get worse, that’s for sure. Keeping defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a smart move. The Cowboys will be in the playoffs and in the thick of things in the NFC. Again, it will come down to quarterback Dak Prescott.

New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Key Departures: S Julian Love, G/C Nick Gates, G/C Jon Feliciano

Key Arrivals: TE Darren Waller, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Parris Campbell, WR Jamison Crowder

The Giants also re-signed wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, giving quarterback Daniel Jones more weapons than he’s ever had in five NFL seasons. Adding Waller, Campbell and Crowder as offensive weapons were all terrific moves from GM Joe Schoen. The Giants also franchised star running back Saquon Barkley.

Speaking of Jones, New York’s biggest offseason was re-signing him to a lucrative long-term deal. While some laughed at the money Jones received, that’s the going price for even average quarterback play. There is evidence that Jones can play. New head coach Brian Daboll unlocked Jones’ potential and built an offense around him. While he will never be mentioned as an elite quarterback, you can win with Jones.

Okereke is an underrated signing for New York’s defense. He should have a good season behind a stout defensive line. Of all four NFC East teams, it’s difficult to argue that the Giants improved more than anyone. That doesn’t mean they win the division, but their roster is much better.

Washington Commanders

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Key Arrivals: QB Jacoby Brissett, G/C Nick Gates, T/G Andrew Wylie, LB Cody Barton, DT Abdullah Anderson, CB Cameron Dantzler, OT Trent Scott

Key Departures: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb, G/C Wes Schweitzer, WR Cam Sims

The Commanders didn’t have a splashy free-agent move, but re-signing defensive tackle Daron Payne would be considered that move. Washington locked down one of its top players, ensuring its defensive line would remain a team strength. The Commanders also re-signed multiple key players.

Gates and Wylie help improve Washington’s offensive line. It’s not enough, but both are good signings. They can play multiple positions. The Commanders will continue to look to add to the offensive line through the NFL draft. Barton isn’t really an upgrade over Holcomb. That feels like a wash, at best. Dantzler is a talented former third-round pick who Washington hopes steps up this offseason. Brissett replacing Heinicke is good news for the Commanders. That’s not taking anything away from Heinicke. Where would Washington have been without him over the past two seasons? However, Brissett had a good season with Cleveland before Deshaun Watson’s return. If Sam Howell can’t beat Brissett out, the Commanders can remain in playoff contention with Brissett.

The Commanders definitely improved this offseason, but their biggest move is yet to happen. When Washington lands a new owner, that’s the biggest offseason move.

