Four Nebraska football players first to earn single-digit numbers

The 2023 Nebraska football season is three weeks away and the Huskers took another step closer to kickoff by handing it their first batch of single-digit numbers. Back in March, head coach Matt Rhule explained to the media his tradition of awarding single-digit numbers to the toughest players on the team.

“What we decided was, you know what, 1 through 9 and now 0 through 9 would go to the nine or now 10 toughest guys on the team. And when I say ‘toughest,’ we define that for the guys, but really, the guys who best exemplify what it means to be a Cornhusker, to be accountable, to be dependable, to be tough, hardworking, competitive every single day. And so, as we get into training camp … the players will vote on it, and we hope it kind of becomes our tradition.”

On Wednesday, he handed out four of those numbers, leaving six remaining for the upcoming season.

No. 1, Billy Kemp IV, Wide Receiver

Coming in as a fifth-year wide receiver, Billy Kemp IV will be donning No. 1 for the upcoming 2023 season. Kemp initially started off with the No. 15 jersey after transferring from Virginia, where he rocked the No. 4 jersey for them last season.

Kemp played in 50 games with 25 starts for the Cavaliers and set records all around. In his five seasons at Virginia, he hauled in 192 passes for 1,774 yards. Kemp was also the first player in program history to lead the team in punt return yards for four straight seasons.

Now, Kemp enters the 2023 season with Nebraska with one year of eligibility left. Kemp is receiving the No. 1 jersey which was formerly worn by defensive back Marques Buford. Jr last season. As of now, Buford wears the No. 24 jersey.

No. 2, Isaac Gifford, Defensive Back

With two more seasons of eligibility left, the nickel back is coming in as an awardee of a single-digit number. After playing in every single game through his first three seasons as No. 23, defensive back Isaac Gifford now enters his fourth year as No. 2. The Lincoln native is coming off his best season for the Huskers, being a vital part of the team’s defensive backfield.

Gifford earned 10 starts in the 2022 season and racked up 70 tackles, five TFLs, three passes defended and one sack through 12 games. Now, he looks to continue that run to add to his career total. Through his first three seasons, Gifford tallied up 81 tackles, five TFLs, four passes defended and one sack through 32 games.

No. 4, Luke Reimer, Linebacker

Another longtime Husker, linebacker Luke Reimer enters his final season of eligibility looking to cap off a stellar career. Now, he’ll be doing it wearing the No. 4 jersey. Reimer previously held the No. 28 jersey but earned a single-digit number for the upcoming season.

Reimer’s played in 38 games through his first four seasons and earned 26 starts. In his Nebraska career, Reimer racked up 242 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 13 passes defended, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Reimer now joins another notable Nebraska defender to don the No. 4 jersey. Lavonte David wore the number in his two seasons as a Husker. David started in 27 games where he recorded 285 tackles, 28 TFLs, 12 passes defended, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. His career total of 285 tackles ranks fourth in school history, and the most by a two-year player.

No. 7, Jeff Sims, Quarterback

The final Husker as of now to earn a single-digit number, quarterback Jeff Sims will enter the 2023 season wearing the No. 7 jersey.

Sims joins Nebraska after spending three seasons at Georgia Tech. He started in 23 games for the Yellow Jackets and threw for over 5,500 yards. Last season, Sims started seven games for Georgia Tech before being sidelined with an injury. He threw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 288 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Sims comes in as the likely starter for Nebraska at quarterback with the No. 7 jersey. Notable Husker quarterbacks to wear the number are Scott Frost and Eric Crouch.

