Four NASCAR Cup Series teams issued lug-nut penalties post-Pocono

NASCAR officials handed out fines to four Cup Series teams and one Gander Trucks team for lug-nut infractions last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

On the Cup Series side, four teams were each penalized for having one lug nut not safely secured in post-race checks after the circuit’s two events during a weekend doubleheader. The violations of Sections 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book resulted in $10,000 fines for each team’s respective crew chief:

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Kevin Harvick (crew chief Rodney Childers)

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Denny Hamlin (crew chief Chris Gabehart)

The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Clint Bowyer (crew chief Johnny Klausmeier)

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Martin Truex Jr. (crew chief James Small)

In Gander Trucks, the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 Toyota driven to victory by Brandon Jones at Pocono was also found with one unsecured lug nut. As a result, crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. was fined $2,500.