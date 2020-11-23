Four names emerge as possible Falcons GM candidates

The Falcons looked to be on their way to another second-half run before losing to the Saints, who were without starting quarterback Drew Brees in Week 11. Just like that, the momentum from the past month has evaporated and Atlanta is back in contention for a top-five pick.

Regardless of what happens over the final six games of the season, the franchise will look for a new general manager in 2021. Team president and CEO, Rich McKay, currently holds the position but the Falcons will almost certainly go in a different direction during the offseason.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, four names have emerged as possible targets to be the team’s next GM.

ICYMI: Falcons’ GM search will hone in on a diverse group of candidates, including former Texans’ GM Rick Smith, former Raiders’ GM Reggie McKenzie and current Bears’ personnel man Champ Kelly.https://t.co/yjIUlJjKwf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Reggie McKenzie, Brad Holmes, Champ Kelly and Rick Smith have each been mentioned in connection to the Falcons’ opening. All four have impressive backgrounds and are rightfully drawing interest.

McKenzie spent seven years as general manager of the Raiders, making some impressive draft choices and getting the team back to respectability. Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and Derek Carr were each selected during McKenzie’s tenure.

Holmes worked his way up from the bottom to become the Los Angeles Rams’ director of college scouting. Here’s an excerpt from a Yahoo interview Holmes did last year, explaining what he looks for in a player:

“When you get to the NFL level, everybody has got ability. Everybody is talented. Everybody is big, strong, athletic, fast, agile. Everybody has that. The separation is the intangibles. So you have to find out what actually drives the player. What level of passion does he have? How much does football mean to him?”

Story continues

Smith was the GM of the Texans for 12 years, building a talented roster before Bill O’Brien burned it all down. He was responsible for helping Houston go from an afterthought to a consistent playoff team, while bringing players like DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt.

As for Kelly, he was formerly the Chicago Bears’ scouting director before becoming the team’s vice president of player personnel. Here’s a little bit of background information on Kelly from the Bears’ official site:

“Prior to joining the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14), including the last five as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel. He originally joined the Broncos in 2007 and served as a Northeast region college scout (2007), and Assistant Coordinator of Pro and College Scouting (2008 – 09).”

Atlanta will attempt to get back on the winning track in Week 12, when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town on Sunday.

Related