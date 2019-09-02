Four named STATS FCS players of the week

(STATS) - First impressions go a long way.

Tennessee Tech's Bailey Fisher, Villanova's Jaquan Amos, Northern Iowa's Matthew Cook and South Carolina State's B.J. Davis were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week through Week 1 games ending Sept. 1.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

---=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech, QB, So., 5-11, 205, Clayton, Georgia

The 2018 Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year posted Week 1 highs in yards of total offense (463) and points (20) after rallying Tennessee Tech from a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to a 59-58, double-overtime win over Samford. He completed 31-of-44 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns (no interceptions) and rushed 13 times for 48 yards and three touchdowns, also accounting for three two-point conversions, including a rush that forced overtime and a winning pass to David Gist to end the second OT. In addition, Fisher punted twice for 76 yards, pinning both inside Samford's 20-yard line.

Honorable Mention: Jason Brown, QB, Saint Francis; Shelton Eppler, QB, Northwestern State; Chris Ferguson, QB, Maine; Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M; Chris Oladokun, QB, Samford; Chris Rowland, WR/PR, Tennessee State; Dalton Sneed, QB, Montana; Dawonya Tucker, RB, Prairie View A&M; Lujuan Winningham, WR, Central Arkansas

---=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jaquan Amos, Villanova, CB, Jr., 6-1, 190, Philadelphia

Story continues

In the first game of the college football season in Week Zero Aug. 24, Amos spurred Villanova to a 34-14 victory at then-No. 13 Colgate. His fumble recovery set up the CAA Football squad's first touchdown and his 27-yard interception return for a score increased the lead to 14-0. He recorded seven tackles, including four solos, as part of a defensive effort that limited Colgate to 288 total yards. He led the Wildcats in tackles as a sophomore last season.

Honorable Mention: Danquarian Fields, S, Grambling State; Romeo Gunt, Rover, Portland State; Owen Kessler, LB, Georgetown; Jermaine McDaniel, DE, North Carolina A&T; Wayna Moton, S, UT Martin; Tre'Shaud Smith, LB, Prairie View A&M

---=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa, PK, Fr., 5-11, 175, Cedar Falls, Iowa

The true freshman walk-on and hometown product was clutch in his first career game at nationally ranked Iowa State. After halftime, Cook went 4-for-4 on field goals, starting with a 50-yarder and then connecting from 31, 49 and 28 yards - the last two in overtime periods of the Missouri Valley Football Conference team's 29-26, three-OT loss.

Honorable Mention: Michael Armstead, WR/RS, San Diego; Grayson Atkins, PK/P, Furman; David Durden, WR/KR, Mercer; Chris Faddoul, P, Florida A&M; Devron Harper, KR, Gardner-Webb; Jered Padmos, P, Montana State; Bailey Raborn, P, McNeese; Mitchell Wright, P, Stony Brook

---=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

B.J. Davis, South Carolina State, OLB, R-Fr., 6-2, 189, Blair, South Carolina

Davis fueled South Carolina State's 28-13 upset of then-No. 9 Wofford, collecting nine tackles, including seven solos and a national-high four for loss (17 yards), one interception, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. The MEAC program limited Wofford to 177 rushing yards - 135 below the Terriers' 2018 average.

Honorable Mention: Irshaad Davis, DB, Alabama State; Jacob Dobbs, LB, Holy Cross; Jalen Hamler, QB, Cal Poly; Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State; Hollis Mathis, QB, William & Mary