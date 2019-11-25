Four named STATS FCS players of the week

(STATS) - Idaho's Mason Petrino, New Hampshire's Evan Horn, Eastern Kentucky's Sam Hayworth and Harvard's Aidan Borguet were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 13 games ending Nov. 23.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mason Petrino, Idaho, QB, Sr., 6-0, 208, Pullman, Washington

In his final career game, Petrino accounted for an FCS season-high 563 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) as Idaho beat Northern Arizona 60-53 in overtime in the Big Sky. His 25-yard TD pass on the first play of OT provided the game-winning score. He completed 36 of 43 passes for a career-high 498 yards with no interceptions, and carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards.

Honorable Mention: JaVaughn Craig, QB, Austin Peay; Jeff Cotton, WR, Idaho; Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross; Antoine Custer Jr., RB, Eastern Washington; Dominique Dafney, WR, Indiana State; Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls; Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth; Ra'Shaun Henry, WR, Saint Francis; Jakob Herres, WR, VMI; Changa Hodge, WR, Villanova; Isaiah Ifanse, RB, Montana State; Derek Kyler, QB, Dartmouth; Taeyler Porter, RB, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Justin Pratt, RB, McNeese; Kurt Rawlings, QB, Yale

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Evan Horn, New Hampshire, S, R-Jr., 6-0, 206, Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Horn led the way as UNH held Maine to season lows in points and offensive yards while winning 28-10 in a CAA rivalry game. He recorded a game- and career-high 11 tackles, including 10 solos with two sacks, and forced a fumble that was recovered by a teammate. On special teams, Horn's diving effort at the Maine goal line on a UNH punt prevented a touchback and pinned the Black Bears at their 1-yard line.

Honorable Mention: Colby Campbell, LB, Presbyterian; Nigel Chavis, LB, Norfolk State; Colby Duncan, LB, Stetson; Cory Hagerman, DE, Merrimack; Zach Hall, LB, Southeast Missouri; Armoni Holloway, LB, Alabama A&M; Cal Howell, DB, Cal Poly; Devin James, DB, Bethune-Cookman; Justus Reed, DE, Youngstown State; Nick Salley, DE, Charleston Southern; Tre Smalls, DE, North Carolina A&T; Keith Woetzel, LB, Lehigh

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Sam Hayworth, Eastern Kentucky, PK, R-Sr., 5-11, 180, Ormond Beach, Florida

Hayworth scored an school-record 17 points in the Colonels' 29-23 victory over Jacksonville State - their first over the Ohio Valley Conference power since 2012. He connected from 34, 24, 25, 50 and 28 yards while going 5-for-6 on field goal attempts (the miss was from 48 yards) and made his two PAT attempts. He also kicked off seven times with three touchbacks.

Honorable Mention: Grayson Atkins, PK, Furman; Nick Bisceglia, PK, Robert Morris; Skyler Davis, PK, Elon; Ahmere Dorsey, KR/WR, Rhode Island; Storm Ruiz, PK, Stephen F. Austin; Jonathon Thomas, PK, Bethune-Cookman; Sam Webster, PK, Dayton; Daniel Whelan, P, UC Davis

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Aidan Borguet, Harvard, RB, Fr., 5-10, 200, Franklinville, New Jersey

Borguet's four touchdown runs kept getting longer as he racked up 269 yards on 11 carries in Harvard's 50-43, double-overtime loss to Ivy League co-champ Yale. His scores covered 47, 59, 60 and 67 yards while he tied the TD record and set a rushing yardage mark in the 136th edition of "The Game." His rushing yards were the most by a Crimson player since 1991.

Honorable Mention: Jacob Dobbs, LB, Holy Cross; Tra Fluellen, LB, Houston Baptist; Josh Green, DB, Tennessee State; Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas; Isaiah Jones, LB, William & Mary; Isaiah McDaniels, DB, South Dakota; Nick Orlando, QB, Butler; Nick Romano, RB/RS, Idaho