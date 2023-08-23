The four most important high school football matchups in Week 1 around Rockford

The opening weekend of IHSA high school football is finally here and, as usual, there are some games with large implications right out of the gates in the Rockford area.

While not every game on the opening-night slate will prove to be key down the stretch, there are those that obviously will and others that will come into play after a lot of other things play out. Only time will tell.

"These guys have worked and worked, and worked some more, and now it's finally here," Forreston head coach Keynon Janicke said. "And for some of us, it gets real big, real fast."

Here are some of the top storylines to watch for in the opening weekend of football in the Rockford area:

Oregon vs. North Boone

The two biggest passing attacks in the Big Northern Conference — and two of the biggest in the area — North Boone and Oregon, meet up in Week 1.

Oregon has quarterback Jack Washburn back after he threw for 694 yards last season, and head coach Broc Kundert says he wants to have a 50-50 pass-run balance this year. North Boone has a spread offense that, year in and year out, leads the BNC in passing. Jack Christensen gained 124 yards and scored a TD as a running back for North Boone last year, and now he will run the show from the QB spot.

"This is a great game to open with, for both of us," Kundert said. "We can throw; they can throw. We're going to see how good we are right away."

While neither team had a strong year last year — with Oregon finishing at 2-7 and North Boone at 3-6 — the Vikings closed out the season with a 46-20 win.

After playing late in the season in past years, North Boone and Oregon play in Week 1 in 2023.

Lutheran vs. Winnebago

Lutheran meets Winnebago in a Big Northern Conference opener, which should a big game for both teams.

Last season, Lutheran beat Winnebago 21-7 in the regular-season finale to squeak into the playoffs. Once in, the Crusaders won a playoff game for the first time in six years.

Winnebago also made the postseason but lost to Seneca in the first round, finishing 5-5 and giving them a little extra motivation in the offsesason.

"We know we have a lot of improving to do before then, but we'll be ready Week 1," Winnebago head coach Mark Helm said. "This is a new season, and they're ready to show they're a new team."

Winnebago is stacked at running back, led by Supreme Muhammad and Brandon Wiggan. Lutheran returns its entire offensive line, but could still be led by a stingy defense that is anchored by captain-linebacker Hunter Evans.

Forreston vs. Fulton

Forreston lost this matchup 30-28 in Week 7 last year, and the Steamers went on to win six in a row while enjoying a run to the Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Cardinals regrouped and barreled all the way into the semis.

Both teams were eliminated by the eventual state champs from Lena-Winslow, but that doesn't help Forreston get over its earlier loss to Fulton. The Cardinals are excited for another shot at them now.

"Right out of the gates, here we go," Janicke said. "This is a big one."

Forreston also lost to Fulton 24-14 in 2021 and, again, both squads were eliminated from the postseason by a hard-charging (and eventual state champ) Le-Win. The last time Forreston defeated Fulton was in 2017. That year, Le-Win snapped the Cardinals' 10-game win streak and again knocked Forreston out of the 1A playoffs.

Harlem vs. Auburn

Harlem won last year's matchup 21-12 after trailing 12-7. Athavion Coleman caught six passes for 144 yards, second-most in Auburn history, including 123 yards in the first half. But Harlem regrouped and finished with eight sacks and four interceptions.

Harlem (8-4) reached the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history. The team is 30-9 in four years under Bob Moynihan. This year’s team is led by Jahmani Muhammad, who ran for 1,586 yards as a sophomore, and a linebacking corps that Moynihan said is one of his best in 30 years of coaching. A year ago, Harlem gave up a lot of big plays early in the season, but the Huskies return nine defensive starters.

"We want to play well from the start, but that's not always the case," Moynihan said. "Our whole goal is to get better every week and be playing our best football at the end of the year."

Auburn was 3-6 each of the last two years but lost three games by nine or fewer points last year. Fullback/linebacker Patrick DuBose, Jr., ran for 607 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Auburn also returns Anthony Purifoy, who threw for a school-record 1,355 yards last year, but also was sacked a lot. This year, the Knights add Lutheran transfer AJ Moore as a second running threat and have a deep receiving corps.

"We will try to keep it as balanced as possible and not give the quarterback too much to think about so he can make more decisive decisions," Auburn coach Willie Tolon said.

