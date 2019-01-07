Four more spots of draft order set, Raiders know another of theirs

With the wild card games in the books, we know four more spots in the 2019 NFL Draft order.

And the Raiders are beginning to visualize more of their long-term plan.

The losers of the most recent games will occupy the 21st through 24th spots in order, with the Seahawks, Ravens, Texans, and Bears falling in line with the teams that missed the postseason.

The Bears, of course, traded their first-rounder to the Raiders as part of the package for pass-rusher Khalil Mack, which means the Raiders will select fourth and 24th. They have another first-rounder coming their way, with the Cowboys pick (for wide receiver Amari Cooper) being set when their season ends.

Here’s a look at the draft order as it stands after the wild card games:

1. Cardinals 3-13

2. 49ers 4-12

3. Jets 4-12

4. Raiders 4-12

5. Buccaneers 5-11

6. Giants 5-11

7. Jaguars 5-11

8. Lions 6-10

9. Broncos 6-10

10. Bills 6-10

11. Bengals 6-10

12. Packers 6-9-1

13. Dolphins 7-9

14. Falcons 7-9

15. Washington 7-9

16. Panthers 7-9

17. Browns 7-8-1

18 Vikings 8-7-1

19. Titans 9-7

20. Steelers 9-6-1

21. Seahawks 10-6

22. Ravens 10-6

23. Texans 11-5

24. Raiders (via Bears 12-4)