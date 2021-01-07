Four more NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus

Chicago Bulls players Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky tested positive for coronavirus.

So did two other NBA players during the league’s last round of testing.

NBA release:

Of the 498 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 30, four new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

This follows a week with zero positive tests, which instilled confidence in the league’s protocols outside the bubble. But the pandemic persists, and the NBA obviously isn’t immune.

The league is getting closer, though. At least 117 players – and almost certainly many more – have contracted coronavirus. The odds of reinfection are exceedingly low.

