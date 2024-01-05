Four months after brain surgery, Gary Woodland to play 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Less than four months after surgery to remove tumors on his brain, Gary Woodland is set to return to action on the PGA Tour, according to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

During a report from the 2024 season opener, The Sentry, on Maui, Lewis said Woodland is entered in the Sony Open field in Honolulu, Jan. 11-14.

Woodland played in the 2023 Sony Open and missed the cut, but this time around will be a much bigger deal for the four-time Tour winner. Woodland last competed in the Wyndham Championship last August, where he tied for 27th.

Woodland, 39, posted on social media he had been trying to treat symptoms with medication but after consulting with specialists and his family he elected to have surgery.

Shortly after his surgery, the University of Kansas, where Woodland played college golf, renamed its facilities after him.

In November, he posted a video hitting practice balls, ending his message with “I look forward to seeing you all next year.”

Next year is here, and Woodland will be among the 144 golfers competing in the first full-field event of the new season.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek