Four new mock drafts following Packers trade of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers moved up two spots in the first round and acquired a second-round pick from the New York Jets as part of the trade that is sending Aaron Rodgers to New York.

The Packers now have three top-50 picks and four top-100 picks to use in the 2023 draft, which begins this week. Can Brian Gutekunst use the valuable picks to begin building up his team around Jordan Love?

Here are four new three-mock drafts for the Packers, one each from the staff at Packers Wire, all using the PFF simulator:

Zach Kruse

Moving up to No. 13 could give the Packers an opportunity to draft Smith-Njigba, the No. 1 pass-catcher in the class. He’s a dynamic separator from the slot who catches everything. What more could Jordan Love ask for than an explosive receiver who creates easy, on-time and high percentage throws? He’s a Julian Edelman type with 100-catch potential at the next level.

Having two second-round picks allowed us to grab an edge rusher and tight end from a deep class at both positions. Anudike-Ozumah, one of the most disruptive players in college football last season, visited the Packers. Big and athletic, he’s now penciled in as the future starter opposite Rashan Gary. Musgrave, at least athletically and stylistically, is the best Travis Kelce comp in the draft class. He’s an explosive but smooth mover who can play inline or the slot and both create mismatches in the passing game and block for the run game. For my money, he brings the most potential of any tight end in the class to the table.

In the third, the Packers got a safe player at a need position. Battle might not be dynamic in any one area, but he’s steady and reliable and could eventually provide the starting replacement for Adrian Amos.

Brandon Carwile

Unfortunately, Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn’t on the board at 13. So, I went ahead and took one of the top remaining offensive tackles instead. Still only 21 years old, Wright has a bright future ahead of him and would offer the Packers some flexibility in that he can line up on either the left or right side. However, with David Bakhtiairi and Yosh Nijman set to return in 2023, Wright wouldn’t necessarily play right away. While it’s difficult to watch a first-rounder sit for a year, that was essentially what happened to Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary and both became long-term starters.

In the second, I made it a priority to get Jordan Love some weapons who also happen to be great fits for Green Bay’s offense. Both Washington and Mingo offer a lot as blockers, which is a must if you want to play in Matt LaFleur’s scheme. As receivers, both Washington and Mingo never really maxed out their potential in college but both have the tools to come into their own and be productive pass catchers.

In the third, I liked the safeties more than the edge rushers. Robinson would bring an alpha-mentality to the Packers defense and would help fill the void left by Adrian Amos.

Brennen Rupp

Myles Murphy is a Top 10 player in this class. The Clemson edge rusher is strong against the run and has all the tools in the shed to develop into a terror off the edge as a pass rusher. In the short-term he would provide quality depth behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Fast forward a year and he could be starting opposite Gary in week one of the 2024 season.

Sam LaPorta is a difference-maker as a pass-catcher. He’s a well-rounded tight end that could provide an immediate impact for a team lacking talent at the tight end position.

Cody Mauch offers a ton of versatility. He can play tackle, he can play guard and he can play center. The former tight end is a high-end athlete. WIth his versatility and athleticism, the NDSU offensive lineman could be high on Green Bay’s board to start the second day of the draft.

Rashee Rice is one of the best YAC threats in this class. Couple that with his ability to win 50-50 balls, Rice could be the player that finally ends Green Bay’s third-round curse.

Overall, adding an edge rusher that’s drawn Gary comparisons will go a long way to improving Green Bay’s pass rush. After addressing the defense in the first round, we went out and got weapons for Love. LaPorta is pro-ready and Rice has the tools to develop into the team’s No. 2 target alongside Christian Watson. Mauch may not earn a starting role as a rookie, but he would provide quality depth and could be the team’s future starting right tackle, right guard or even center.

Paul Bretl

Operation let’s get Jordan Love some help. I didn’t enter this mock draft with the intention of adding three pass-catchers in three rounds — I had no problem adding to the defensive side of the ball early on — but with how the board fell, I couldn’t resist. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an excellent compliment to Christian Watson as he can play from the slot and create separation underneath with his refined route running abilities. Luke Musgrave can add some needed dynamic pass-catching abilities at tight end, while Rashee Rice is a very Packers-esque prospect, with his ability to play both inside and out, pick up YAC, along with his willingness to compete as a blocker. My one defensive selection was Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who I just couldn’t pass up at pick 42. He will immediately become a member of the edge rusher rotation where the Packers need a boost both in depth and overall performance.

