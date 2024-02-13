Four Mississippi State football players invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Four Mississippi State football players have received invites to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced on Tuesday.

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson, wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and cornerback Decamerion Richardson will make the trip to Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 4.

Watson, a product of Maplesville, Alabama, spent six seasons at Mississippi State, recording 379 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions. In each of the last two seasons, he ranked among the top two tacklers in the SEC and was an all-conference selection twice.

Watson was tied with Alabama's Dallas Turner for the most sacks (10) in the SEC last year, though Watson played two fewer games. Watson was the SEC's Associated Press defensive player of the year in 2023.

Crumedy, who also spent six seasons at MSU, finished with 119 tackles, including 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He is a product of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Griffin was among the nation's top kick returners in his four years with the Bulldogs. As a return specialist in 2022, he was an All-American and All-SEC selection by multiple publications. As a receiver, the Philadelphia, Mississippi, product collected 126 catches for 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns.

Richardson entered the transfer portal in December after a 5-7 season led to the firing of coach Zach Arnett. He later announced he was transferring to rival Ole Miss. However, Richardson elected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft in January.

In four seasons at Mississippi State, Richardson made 177 tackles but didn't record an interception.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football players invited to 2024 NFL Draft combine