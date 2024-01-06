Four Milwaukee-area powerhouses continue to cruise as the girls basketball season rolls into 2024

Happy New Year, area girls basketball fans.

As the new year kicks off, here are takeaways from the first Friday night of girls basketball action in 2024, along with some thoughts from Arrowhead coach Ron Reichle after his team's huge 72-57 victory over previously unbeaten Catholic Memorial in a battle for the top spot in the Classic 8 Conference on Thursday night.

Arrowhead handles Catholic Memorial in huge Classic 8 game

Arrowhead coach Ron Reichle didn't want to necessarily nitpick his Warhawks' impressive performance that resulted in their 11th victory in the first 12 games this season on Thursday night.

Why?

Because his team hit 8 three-pointers in the first half against the Crusaders, four by Erica Bub, and raced out to a 42-29 lead that never seemed to be in doubt for anyone, including Reichle and his coaching staff.

"Part of it is that I trust them," Reichle said on his laid-back approach on the sidelines and his relationship with his players.

"Part of it is they were making threes and I'd rather try to get layups, but I can't yell at people when they're making eight threes in a half."

Bub was one of four Warhawks who scored at least 11 points, with Natalie Kussow (12), Abby Robel (11) and Libby Gilmore (11).

Are the Warhawks one of the state's best? Their 12-game résumé so far seems to show that. For Reichle, it's about this coming Tuesday and their matchup with Waukesha West and nothing more.

"So far, I'm really happy with what what we've did," Reichle said, "but all I care about is Waukesha West on Tuesday."

Homestead's Natalie Mueller looks for a shot around Arrowhead's Presly Samz in a recent highlanders victory.

Homestead picks up another key victory on the road

It hasn't been the easiest of 11-game stretches to start the season for coach Corey Wolf and defending North Shore champion Homestead. The Highlanders already have lost as many games this season (four) as they lost all of last season, but two of those opponents – Hortonville and Pewaukee – were at state a season ago. Neenah lost to Hortonville in a Division 1 sectional final, while Verona is a perfect 11-0 to start this season in D1.

Now the Highlanders are starting to put together victories. They defeated conference rival Hartford before the holidays and squeezed out a huge 59-57 victory at Arrowhead a week ago.

Homestead added a 68-61 victory at Whitefish Bay on Friday night to move to 6-0 in North Shore Conference play this season. Natalie Mueller paced the Highlanders with 19 points, while Grace Zortman pitched in with 18 points and last year's North Shore Conference co-player of the year Madison Fitzgibbon was the third Highlander in double figures with 12.

Kylie Pieper and her Pewaukee teammates have put up at least 70 points in 10 of their 13 games.

Brookfield East, Pewaukee continue to roll on their double-digit win streaks

Two teams that went to state a year ago continue to mow the competition down.

Brookfield East, last week's team of the week, defeated last year's Division 3 state runner-up Milwaukee Academy of Science, 73-35, on Friday to extend its win streak to 10 games to move to 12-2.

The schedule gets gritter for the Spartans over the next week with matchups against Greater Metro Conference rivals Germantown and Menomonee Falls, but after that one would be a bit hard-pressed to find a loss coming, and that's a scary thought for those in the GMC trying to chase down last year's Division 1 state runner-ups.

Pewaukee, the top team in the area girls basketball rankings and the top team in the Division 2 polls, dominated New Berlin Eisenhower in Woodland West play on Friday and moved to 13-0 with an 86-28 victory in a bit of a weird coincidence on the scoreboard. The Pirates outscored the Lions in each half, 43-14.

In their 13 games this season, the Pirates have scored 70-plus points in 10 of them, including 80-plus in four of those contests. The list of impressive victories continues to grow and they still have some tough matchups coming over the back half of the season. They have a trip to the Chicago area Jan. 15 against Nazareth Academy, the defending 3A state champions in Illinois (four classes), and a season-ending non-conference matchup with Arrowhead on Feb. 17.

Final notes from Friday

Brown Deer stays unbeaten in Woodland East: Behind another 30-point performance from Ameerah Grant (with 11 steals), the Falcons moved to 9-2 and 5-0 in Woodland East play with an 84-34 win over Cudahy.

The Prairie School wins ninth straight: The Hawks moved to 10-2 and 5-0 in Metro Classic Conference play with a 73-49 victory to extend their win streak to nine. They haven't lost since Nov. 25.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Arrowhead, Homestead, Brookfield East, Pewaukee girls basketball roll