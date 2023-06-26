Four Michigan Wolverines make PFF’s top NFL Edge list heading into the 2023 NFL season

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 Edge defenders in the NFL heading into the season. In the top 32, there are four former Michigan football players. PFF broke down all 32 ranked players into a tier system going from ‘tier 1’ down to ‘tier 5’.

At No. 8 is Rashan Gary under ‘Tier 2’.

Gary missed time last season, but over the past two years, he ranks sixth in pass-rush grade (90.2), fourth in pass-rush win percentage (19.7%) and second in pass-rush productivity.

Due to injuries, Gary played in nine games last season, but he produced when he played. The former first-round selection had 32 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Gary is healthy and should make a big impact on the Green Bay defense in 2023.

Coming in at No. 22 is Aidan Hutchinson under ‘Tier 4’.

Hutchinson came along strong as a pass-rusher in his rookie season. In his final five games of the season, he recorded an 89.9 pass-rush grade with a 22.7% pass-rush win rate.

The second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft had a fantastic rookie year for the Lions. Hutchinson won Pepsi Rookie of the Year and he tallied 52 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and even had three interceptions.

Right behind Hutchinson at No. 23 is Josh Uche.

Uche is another player who has come on strong as of late. He’s a speed rush specialist, and his 88.9 pass-rush grade and 19.7% pass-rush win rate in 2022 was the best on his team.

Uche, a former second-round pick in 2020, had his best season as a Patriot last year. He played in 15 games and really, really produced. Uche had 27 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his third season in the NFL.

Lastly, at No. 30 in the ‘Tier 5’ ranking is Brandon Graham.

Graham, at 34 years old, showed few signs of aging, recording career highs in sacks (13.5) and pass rush win percentage (20.7%).

Brandon Graham has been in the NFL for quite some time. Graham was a first-round pick back in 2010 and has played his entire career with the Eagles. The 34-year-old didn’t miss a beat in 2022. He played in all 17 games and contributed with 35 tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

