Four Michigan State players, coaches appear on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Headlined by the debut of former Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio on the ballot, there are four Spartans present on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

They are:

Head Coach Mark Dantonio

Head Coach Darryl Rogers

Offensive Tackle Flozell Adams

Gideon Smith (played for Michigan State, but nominated for his coaching career at Hampton)

Former MSU coach Mark Dantonio debuts on the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame ballot. OT Flozell Adams and and coach Darryl Rogers also on it again, as is former player Gideon Smith in the divisional coaching category. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) June 5, 2023

