Four Michigan State players, coaches appear on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Headlined by the debut of former Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio on the ballot, there are four Spartans present on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

They are:

  • Head Coach Mark Dantonio

  • Head Coach Darryl Rogers

  • Offensive Tackle Flozell Adams

  • Gideon Smith (played for Michigan State, but nominated for his coaching career at Hampton)

