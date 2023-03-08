Four Michigan football players make ESPN top 2023 incoming transfers list

Michigan football was unusually aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, bringing in seven players from other schools. Usually, the Wolverines bring in a handful, but this cycle, the maize and blue are filling numerous holes across the team.

From offensive line (LaDarius Henderson, Drake Nugent, and Myles Hinton), tight end (AJ Barner), quarterback (Jack Tuttle), edge rusher (Josaiah Stewart), and linebacker (Ernest Hausmann), Michigan brought in seven players who could all make an instant impact.

ESPN put together a list of the top 75 transfers in 2023, and four Wolverines made the cut — though we certainly think there are two omissions from the list with likely starters.

Here’s who the worldwide leader chose as the best incoming transfers coming to Ann Arbor. ($)

22. LB Ernest Hausmann

Once listed by 247Sports as the top-ranked transfer in the portal, before Deion Sanders’ exodus from Jackson State saw top-flight recruits join him, if not a starter in Ann Arbor, Hausmann will be in heavy rotation and won’t have to bear the brunt of being a sole playmaker given those who play around him.

ESPN:

Background: Hausmann was a three-star prospect out of Columbus, Nebraska, in the 2022 class. He played as a true freshman for the Huskers and started seven games. He had 54 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception. How he fits at Michigan: The Wolverines will lose a few linebackers, and Hausmann already has shown he can play in the Big Ten in his first season on campus. The Wolverines don’t take in a ton of transfers, especially freshmen, so for the staff to want to add Hausmann, they must think very highly of him.

26. EDGE Josaiah Stewart

Somewhat unheralded coming from Coastal Carolina, Stewart’s 2022 was underwhelming compared to 2021. But given Michigan’s need with Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie moving on, he should be an instant-impact sort of player.

ESPN:

Background: Stewart had 43 total tackles in his first season in 2021 and also had 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles. He had 36 total tackles this season with 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks at Coastal Carolina. Since joining the transfer portal, he has picked up offers from Michigan, Cincinnati, North Carolina, USC, West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi State, among others. How he fits at Michigan: The Wolverines are losing defensive end Mike Morris and could use help in the pass rush for the 2023 season. Stewart will give the Wolverines a versatile defender who can rush the passer or drop into coverage. He has plenty of experience and should help keep the defense at the top of most major categories next season.

57. LaDarius Henderson

A mauler at Arizona State, Henderson will likely be Michigan’s starting left tackle barring someone else stepping up. He’s rated relatively low via ESPN, but was thought of as a home run for the Wolverines given his pedigree mixed with the back-to-back Joe Moore Awards.

ESPN:

Background: Henderson has a ton of experience, earning playing time and even starts at left tackle his freshman season in 2019. He played at both guard and tackle in a shortened 2020 season but started all 13 games at left guard for Arizona State in 2021 and made six starts in 2022, serving as a cog along the offensive line this past season. How he fits at Michigan: The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in 2021 and are in the top two with Georgia again this season. Grad transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi will be moving on, so the team will have at least one spot open along the line. Henderson should be able to compete for a starting spot, or at a minimum rotate in with the experienced players Michigan will be returning in 2023.

74. Myles Hinton

The brother of former Michigan football DT Chris Hinton, the younger Hinton visited Ann Arbor early and often before settling on Stanford. He didn’t necessarily live up to his five-star billing in Palo Alto, but is hoping for a better outcome with his change of scenery.

ESPN:

Background: Hinton signed with Stanford out of high school over Michigan and played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was awarded most outstanding freshman on the team and then made nine starts while playing in 12 games during the 2021 season at right tackle. How he fits at Michigan: Hinton’s brother, Christopher, played defensive tackle for Michigan, so his family is already familiar with the program. The Wolverines will lose a few pieces from this season’s starting offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award (best O-line in the FBS) for the second year in a row. Michigan has added Hinton, Stanford teammate Drake Nugent and Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson along the line and all three will add to the competition and depth for next season.

Snubs

While the inclusions above are certainly potential playmakers and perhaps starters, we do feel like this list is missing center Drake Nugent and tight end AJ Barner, both of whom could be starters this upcoming season.

Nugent was one of PFF’s top-graded centers last season and was a Rimington Trophy semifinalist (that award went to Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi). Barner may not have big production over his career, but has the leadership intangibles to go along with joining a more tight-end happy system.

Tuttle then would be our only omission, and considering he came to Ann Arbor to be a backup, it’s no surprise that he didn’t make the list.

