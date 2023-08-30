Four Michigan football players who should break out in 2023

With over 80% of the Michigan football roster returning, expectations are high going into this season.

The Wolverines have one of the best backfields in the country with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. J.J. McCarthy is going into his second season as the full-time starter and, more importantly, he had a fully healthy offseason after missing all of spring ball in 2022.

There are a lot of candidates for players who will step up big in this upcoming year, and with that in mind, here are four players that are expected to make a jump this season and have a bigger role.

Senior wide receiver Roman Wilson

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Last season Wilson finished with 25 receptions for 376 yards and 4 touchdowns. Heading into his senior season Wilson decided to change his number from No. 14 to the iconic No. 1 making a bold statement. The No. 1 is traditionally reserved for the team’s top receiver, and with Ronnie Bell now in the NFL, Wilson has the opportunity to become McCarthy’s go-to receiver.

Sophomore tight end Colston Loveland

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Another potential new favorite target of J.J. McCarthy is rising tight end Colston Loveland. In his true freshman season, Loveland came on late in the season and finished the season with 16 catches for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The two touchdowns came during the Wolverines’ biggest games of the season against Ohio State and in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. The 6-foot-5 245-pound sophomore is already being compared to former tight end Jake Butt.

Sophomore cornerback Will Johnson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On the other side of the ball is lockdown corner Will Johnson. Last season Johnson recorded three interceptions with two of them coming in the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue. The sophomore will have some difficult tasks this season like having to line up against Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. but seems ready for the task. Expect Johnson to put on the ‘turnover buffs’ more than just a few times this season.

Sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Wolverine defense over the past few seasons has been one of the nation’s best. Coming off of a surprising freshman campaign, expect Sophomore Mason Graham to make a huge jump this year. Last year Graham appeared in all 14 games and registered two sacks and was a force in stopping the run — somewhat unheard of for a first-year player. Now entering his second year, Graham is expected to slide into a starting role on the interior defensive line and will look to pick up where first-round NFL draft pick Mazi Smith left off.

Honorable mention: Junior defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Benny appeared to be lagging behind freshmen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but late in the season, he came on strong, with a crucial quarterback hurry against Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, forcing an interception. He’s a big body and will certainly be in the rotation. With an emphasis on the pass rush from the inside, Benny is poised for a big year.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire