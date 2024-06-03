Four Miami Hurricanes on ballot for 2025 College Football Hall of Fame

Four Miami Hurricanes — three players, one coach — are on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

The quartet, as announced Monday by the National Football Foundation: quarterback Ken Dorsey, linebacker Darrin Smith, defensive back Sean Taylor and coach Larry Coker.

Dorsey, Taylor and Coker were all part of Miami’s most recent national championship in 2001. Smith won a pair of titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and 1991.

Dorsey was a 2002 first-team All-American and led the Hurricanes to consecutive BCS Championship games in 2001 and 2002, winning the national title his junior season. Dorsey was a two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was named 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year. He left Miami as the school’s record holder in career total offense and passing yards.

Coker was the head coach of that national champion team in 2001, his first season leading the Hurricanes. He was first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948. Overall, Coker had a 60-15 record during his six seasons as Miami’s head coach, including going 35-3 in his first three seasons — the final three years Miami played in the Big East before joining the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Taylor was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2003 and was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award in his final season with the Hurricanes when he led the country with 10 interceptions (three of which were returned for touchdowns). He was the 2003 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was a two-time first-team All-Big East performer.

Smith was a two-time first-team All-American who helped lead the Canes to a pair of national championships in 1989 and 1991. He also went on to win a pair of Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. He is fifth all-time in UM history with 401 tackles

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January.