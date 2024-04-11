Four members of Tribe soccer team earn 16-4A superlative honors

Apr. 10—Four Jacksonville Tribesmen have earned superlative accolades on the All-16-4A soccer team, following a vote of the league's head coaches.

In addition, Tribe head coach Rudy Jaramillo was voted as Coach of the Year after leading the Jacksonville boys to the district championship.

Sebastian Juarez came away with the Forward of the Year honors while Chris Cardenas was named Midfielder of the Year.

JJ Cabrera garnered Defender of the Year lauds and Davy Smith was selected as Goalkeeper of the Year.

A quartet of Jacksonville student-athletes received first team recognition as well.

That group included Karol Cardenas, Jonathan Frias, Gabino Galvan and Cristian Juarez.

Securing places on the conference's second team were Gerardo Arredondo, Yair Balderas, Ethan Nava and Bryan Torres.

Jacksonville finished the regular season with a 20-4-1 overall record, 13-1 in district and advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the state Class 4A playoffs.