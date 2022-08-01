Four members of Ravens organization to speak to media on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their 2022 training camp last week, and now have four practice sessions under their belt. The team appears to be eager and ready for the season, something that was evident when they hosted their stadium practice on Saturday and followed it up with a post-practice fireworks and laser show.

Multiple members of the organization have spoken to the media since training camp began, and on Monday two players will join head coach John Harbaugh and offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris at the podium in offensive tackles Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses.

Ravens training camp 🗓 Day 6

🏰 Under Armour Performance Center

🕰 2:20 PM practice

☁️ 82 degrees (0% rain)

🎙️ John Harbaugh, OL coach Joe D’Alessandris, OT Ja’Wuan James & OT Morgan Moses

💥 Full pads come on for first time in camp — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 1, 2022

Moses signed a three year, $15 million deal with the Ravens this offseason. He’s been extremely durable over the course of his career, missing just one game in eight seasons. The veteran could offer plenty of protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore signed James to a two-year contract prior to the 2021 season. James has not played a snap since the 2019 season when he was a member of the Denver Broncos. He suffered a torn achilles away from the Denver facility, prompting the Broncos to cut him and void all guarantees since the injury occurred off of team grounds. James then filed a grievance with the NFL over the incident, and sat out all of the 2021 season recovering.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire