Four new members officially set to join the Big 12 conference in 2023

The lengthy discussions regarding Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU joining the Big 12 conference is finally official.

Max Olson of The Athletic reported on Friday that UCF, Cincinnati and Houston have reached an agreement to join the Big 12 conference in the summer of 2023. The schools came to an agreement on exit fees with the American Athletic Conference.

Since BYU had already reached an agreement prior to the other three members, the Big 12 expansion has been finalized.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have reached agreement on a deal to exit the AAC and join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, sources tell @TheAthletic. Announcements coming soon. — Max Olson (@max_olson) June 10, 2022

Shortly after the news became official, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported that 2024 is the realistic target date for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC early.

The four new programs will get at least one shot at facing the Longhorns and Sooners prior to their departure.

One high-ranking Texas source tells me now that 2024 is still a more realistic target date for Texas and OU to join the SEC early. So Horns, Sooners teams likely going to Provo, Houston, Cincy, Orlando in 2023. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) June 10, 2022

