Four new members officially set to join the Big 12 conference in 2023

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

The lengthy discussions regarding Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU joining the Big 12 conference is finally official.

Max Olson of The Athletic reported on Friday that UCF, Cincinnati and Houston have reached an agreement to join the Big 12 conference in the summer of 2023. The schools came to an agreement on exit fees with the American Athletic Conference.

Since BYU had already reached an agreement prior to the other three members, the Big 12 expansion has been finalized.

Shortly after the news became official, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported that 2024 is the realistic target date for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC early.

The four new programs will get at least one shot at facing the Longhorns and Sooners prior to their departure.

 

