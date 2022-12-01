TCU vs Kansas State Big 12 Championship Prediction Game Preview

The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) The body types are certainly different for TCU's Kendre Miller and Kansas State's 5-foot-6 dynamo Deuce Vaughn, yet the third-year running backs that will be featured in the Big 12 championship game look pretty similar in what they do on the field. Like Vaughn, the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller can be shifty, elusive and quick. While being nearly 50 pounds lighter, Vaughn can also be hard to tackle and doesn't shy from contact whether running or blocking.