Four members of Hugh Freeze’s Liberty staff is expected to join him in Auburn

Newly named Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a busy few weeks ahead of him.

Not only does he have to build relationships with key recruits ahead of early signing day on Dec. 21, but he needs to build a strong staff in order to begin the rebuilding process for Auburn Football.

He has already gotten off to a hot start by releasing several members of Bryan Harsin’s staff including wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, offensive line coach Will Friend, and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. He has announced that Cadillac Williams will remain on staff as associate head coach and running backs coach. Freeze is also expected to retain cornerbacks coach Zac Ethridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson, although their new role is unknown at this time.

As for the staff he plans to hire, there are four names from his previous staff at Liberty that are reportedly making their way to the Plains, including one on-field staffer.

Freeze has hired Jeremy Garrett as defensive line coach. Garrett spent one season with Freeze at Liberty. Prior to his time with the Flames, Garrett served as an assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. There, he coached former SEC stars Myles Garrett and Jadevon Clowney, where the pair combined to record 25 sacks during the 2021 season. He has also spent time at Vanderbilt, serving under head coach Derek Mason.

Three more former Liberty off-the-field staffers are also expected to follow Freeze to Auburn.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Associate AD for football operations/chief of staff Matt Bevins, general manager A.K. Mogulla and director of recruiting analytics and operations Kennedy Harvey will also be hired by Freeze.

Freeze, who was hired Monday after a 28-day search, will continue to build his staff over the coming weeks.

“I have a list of every position and a lot of great candidates,” Freeze said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “There are some here, there are some (from) where I just came from, and they’re all around the country. I’m constantly getting texts.”

