Four Marlin girls compete for Team South Dakota at USA Hockey nationals

Mar. 24—WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Four members of the Mitchell Marlins girls hockey team were in action recently representing Team South Dakota at the USA Hockey High School Girls National Championships.

Marlins juniors Reese Amick and Tristen Zimmer are on the team, as are sophomores Makenna Tronnes and Brynlee Sabers.

Team South Dakota finished the weekend with a 2-2 record and finished second in its group.

South Dakota won its opening game 8-1 over the Omaha Lancers on Wednesday, followed by a 5-2 win over Premier Prep Orange (Minn.) on Thursday. On Friday, South Dakota lost 4-3 against Team Anchorage (Alaska) and had a 2-1 loss to Inter County Scholastic (Pa.) on Saturday in the tournament quarterfinals.

Sabers logged two goals and four assists in four games for Team South Dakota. Tronnes had a goal to her name, while Amick recorded an assist for the weekend.

Additional members of Team South Dakota include skaters Briella Van Dusseldorp, Paige Zimiga, Madeline Abbott, Emma Honner, Sawyer Triplett, Zoe Gorra, Raniesa Mattke, Adriana Clark, Elizabeth Willett, Juliana Chan, Janel Lloyd, Rachel Siefken, along with goaltenders Sydney Fornwald and Claire Larson.