Four major topics surrounding college football this year

What a year it’s been, and it’s only July.

The landscape of college football is changing in a major way and seemingly has fans asking “what’s next?” It seems like every month some type of major news gets released.

College football as we once knew it can’t come to the phone right now. Why, you ask? The old ways are dead and gone, shoutout Taylor Swift. The amount of changes that haven taken place this year with realignment or Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) is absurd, and in just one weeks time there could be even more changes.

What will happen with all of the conference realignments? Texas and Oklahoma reportedly joining the SEC should just be the tip of the iceberg. It has left the other eight teams in the Big 12 scrambling to find a new home.

Let’s take a look at the craziness that has happened in the college football world up to this point.

EA Sports announces the resurrection of NCAA Football video game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Likely one of the best sports video game of all time is coming back. In February, EA Sports announced that they planned to bring back the game that had been discontinued for eight years. The last player to grace the cover was former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson. Up until this point, there were issues with the players' NIL being used on the game, due to them not receiving any compensation. Something that will no longer be an issue.

College Football Playoff announces future expansion to 12 teams

College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After the idea being no more than just that, an idea, it was reported earlier in the year that three commissioners and one athletic director were tasked with conducting a study of whether the playoff was working or should be expanded. The group decided that expanding the playoff to 12 would be best, but it now comes down to contracts with ESPN and is still awaiting approval. It is projected to happen anywhere from 2023-2025.

NIL allows college athletes to be paid

Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

It was just earlier this month that college athletes were finally given the chance to profit off their NIL. Players like Texas running back Bijan Robinson have been raking in the cash in a short month joining Cameo, and picking up sponsorships by places like Raising Canes. Athletes are now able to profit off their talents, in what for many of them is the last time they will be playing a sport. A truly great moment for the athletes.

Texas and Oklahoma announce they are leaving the Big 12 for SEC

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

This is the newest of them all and was reported just days ago. The Longhorns and Sooners are leaving the Big 12, and heading to the SEC, which can happen as soon as next year. A move that reportedly left Texas A&M and the rest of the Big 12 in the dark. The Big 12 is still trying everything they can to keep the two top icons, but teams throughout the league have been searching for a new conference. The Big 12 very well could be a thing of the past in a years time.

1

1