Four major records Barcelona wonderkid could break in Euro 2024

Although Barcelona were unable to win any trophy in their last campaign, the 2023-24 season was still a very fruitful year for some of its players. This was especially the case for the young winger Lamine Yamal, who was clearly the breakout star for the Catalan team, and one of the best young players in Europe.

But with the club season now having ended, the youngster can continue making records with his national team now, as he has been named in Spain’s final squad list for the UEFA EURO 2024.

He is younger than some other notable talents, like Warren Zaire-Emery and Arda Guler, who are participating in this tournament. As SPORT has noted, Yamal can break several records in this tournament, as he has already done with Barcelona in the last year.

For instance, the Spanish youngster, who will be 16 years and 338 days old on the day the competition kicks off, June 15, can become the youngest player to play in the final phase of the European championship if he participates in the match between Spain and Croatia on 19th June.

This record is currently held by the Polish Mateusz Klich, who made his debut at 17 years and 246 days of age.

Furthermore, if Spain are able to reach the final of the tournament, and Yamal gets on the pitch in that ultimate match, he can become the youngest finalist in the history of the competition. The Portuguese midfielder, Renato Sanches, currently holds this record.

If Yamal is able to score in any of his side’s matches, he will also become the youngest goalscorer in the history of UEFA EURO, thus bettering the record held by the Italian Pietro Anastasi, who scored at 20 years and 63 days of age back in 1968.

Lamine Yamal made several records with Barcelona last season, in almost all the competitions that he played in. Hopefully, he can now gain some further glory with Spain, before returning to the Catalan club for the next season.