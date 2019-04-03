Four main reasons why the Blackhawks missed the playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

For the second straight season, the Blackhawks have been eliminated from playoff contention. Last year everything that could've gone wrong went wrong, highlighted by Corey Crawford's injury and down seasons from their top players collectively.

This season was different. There's plenty of blame to go around.

Here are four main reasons why the Blackhawks won't be participating in the Stanley Cup playoffs this season:

1. Defensive issues

The Blackhawks' defense was a problem last season and didn't get any better this season. In fact, it got worse.

In 2017-18, the Blackhawks ranked 24th in shots on goal against per game (32.9), tied for 23rd in goals against per game (3.10), 23rd in 5-on-5 scoring chances allowed per game (22.3) and 27th in 5-on-5 high-danger chances against per game (9.7), according to naturalstattrick.com.

In 2018-19, the Blackhawks have given up the second-most shots on goal per game (34.5), second-most goals per game (3.57), most 5-on-5 scoring chances per game (24.7) and most 5-on-5 high-danger chances per game (11.2).

If the Blackhawks want to avoid missing the playoffs for a third straight year, this is the area that needs to get cleaned up the most.

2. Poor penalty kill

The Blackhawks have had defensive issues at 5-on-5 this season, as documented above. So obviously their numbers down a man aren't great, either.

The Blackhawks have committed the third-fewest penalties, but have a penalty kill percentage of 73.2. If that number holds, they would be the third team in 30 years to finish with a kill rate that low, joining the 2017-18 New York Islanders (73.2) and 1988-89 Toronto Maple Leafs (72.7).

Not much more needs to be said.

3. Lack of secondary scoring

The Blackhawks were expecting their horses to have bounce-back seasons and their young guys to take the next step. The underlying metrics said they would. And they did in a huge way.

Alex DeBrincat exploded for a 40-plus goal campaign, Erik Gustafsson became the first Blackhawks defenseman in a decade to score at least 17 goals in a season, Patrick Kane is on a career-high pace in points, Duncan Keith has tripled his goal total from last season, Brandon Saad has surpassed his totals in all three scoring categories (goals, assists and points) from last year and Jonathan Toews has already established a new career high in points and is one away from doing so in the goals department as well. Even Dylan Strome turned into a valuable acquisition, averaging nearly a point per game in a Chicago uniform.

Where they haven't gotten as much success is from their bottom-six forwards. It's the top guys who have carried the load all season long, both in scoring and important minutes. The drop-off is significant.

In today's NHL, most playoff-contending teams are rolling a consistent four-line rotation. The Blackhawks have a chance to patch things up this summer with lots of money to spend on a loaded free agent class. A majority of that money should go to rounding out their top-nine forward group.

4. Possession numbers down

The best way to mask your defensive deficiencies is by possessing the puck more than the opponent. In the past, the Blackhawks have been very good at that.

At 5-on-5 play last season, the Blackhawks ranked second in shot attempts for per 60 minutes (63.9) and first in scoring chances for per 60 minutes (30.3). It was the high-danger chances per 60 minutes where they ranked 16th (10.8), indicating they weren't generating as many quality shots from the key areas.

This season, the Blackhawks are ranked 13th in shot attempts per 60 minutes (56.9), 12th in scoring chances for per 60 minutes (26.9) and 22nd in high-danger chances per 60 minutes (10.2). The numbers got better down the stretch, which is encouraging. And maybe they'll continue to improve with a full training camp and 82-game season under Jeremy Colliton.

The Blackhawks became a powerhouse over the last decade-plus by being in the top tier of those three categories. If they want to turn things around next year, getting back to being in the upper echelon in puck possession numbers is a good place to start.

