Four-year Luton deal for 'perfect ambassador' Edwards

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has signed a new four-year contract with the Hatters despite last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Edwards led Luton to promotion from the Championship in 2022-23 after being appointed three months into the season on a "minimum three-and-a-half-year" deal.

But the 41-year-old Welshman's new agreement at Kenilworth Road will now run until the end of the 2027-28 season.

"It's been the best 18 months of my professional career, we’ve had so much fun," Edwards told the club website.

"It was never in doubt, but it's great that we are all on the same page here and we know where we want to be now we’ve all had a taste of it.

"We all know the Championship, what a challenge it is, and yes, it is going to be a really difficult year, but also a really exciting one. I'm just delighted."

Edwards spent two games in interim charge of Wolves in 2016 and a season as AFC Telford boss before becoming head coach of England's under-16 team.

He was appointed by Forest Green Rovers in May 2021 and they won promotion as League Two champions in 2022, prompting Watford to recruit Edwards following their relegation from the Premier League.

Having taken charge at Vicarage Road in May, he was sacked in September but returned to management at Luton two months later when Nathan Jones left the Hatters for Southampton.

Following the euphoria of promotion, the step up to the top flight proved too much as Luton won only six of their 38 Premier League games and were relegated following a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on 11 May.

Edwards said he was "really motivated to get us going again" and added: "We've taken a hit, but I feel – and I think everyone is the same – that we are still on this upward trajectory."

Luton have yet to add to their squad in the summer transfer window following the departures of Luke Berry, who has signed for Charlton, plus Dan Potts, Fred Onyedinma, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.

However, chief executive Gary Sweet said: "Usually with relegation comes wholesale change, but we do things differently at Luton Town and can see progression.

"Securing Rob has been our main target since the season ended because it enables that continued growth both on and off the pitch. The length of contract brings stability to everyone who works around him, including the players.

"It is a great cultural fit. He simply gets Luton both as a club and as a town, he's been the perfect ambassador."