Four LSU Tigers land on ESPN’s top 50 all-time transfers list

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently wrote an article on the top 50 transfers in the transfer portal era. Four LSU Tigers made the list. Two of them are playing now, and two of them are from previous teams.

Mekhi Wingo, Cole Tracy, Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow all made the list as four of the top 50 transfer players. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and Daniels has the opportunity to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

Wingo transferred from Missouri and he became a leader in Baton Rouge. That earned him the coveted No. 18 uniform to wear this year. Tracy transferred to LSU from Division II Assumption College and became possibly the best kicker in school history.

No. 48 - Mekhi Wingo

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Wingo transferred to LSU after one season at Missouri. During his first year on the Bayou, Wingo played in 14 games and had 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble as he made an immediate impact. That impact earned him the coveted No. 18 jersey to wear this year. Wingo has been hampered by injuries and has only played in seven games this fall. He has 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this year.

No. 39 - Cole Tracy

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Talk about making an outstanding impact out of the transfer portal, Cole Tracy went from Division II Assumption College to kicking in the SEC at LSU. During his Senior season at LSU, Tracy finished as a finalist for the Lou Groza award and he set an LSU single-season record for field goals in a season with 29.

No. 4 - Jayden Daniels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 4 on the list is the man who is running the show for the Tigers right now. Daniels is the best player in college football and he should win the Heisman Trophy. He has thrown for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions and he has run for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

No. 1 Joe Burrow

(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

At No. 1 on ESPN’s list is the last LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy, Joe Burrow. Burrow’s 2019 season speaks for itself. He was the signal-caller for what was possibly the best college football team of all time. LSU’s 2019 team went 15-0 and won the national championship. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards 60 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire