Four Lord Botetourt Student-Athletes Signed NLI

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Over in Daleville at Lord Botetourt High School Wednesday, 4 Cavalier student athletes signed their national letters of intent for their college future.

Softball and track and field athlete Jackson Kemper is heading to the University of Lynchburg to be part of the Hornets track and field program. Softball athlete Riley Shupe is also heading to the hill city for school as she will be part of the softball program for the Randolph College Wildcats. Track and field/cross country athlete Ella Johnston will be running cross country and track and field for the Longwood University Lancers. Finally, football and wrestler TJ Piluso will be part of the wrestling program at Randolph College. Congratulations to these student-athletes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.