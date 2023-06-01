Four Longhorns projected in the first round of latest 2024 NFL mock draft

Steve Sarkisian’s staff has done an excellent job developing players over the last few years.

After zero Texas players were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Longhorns had five draft picks in 2023. Texas even produced the No. 8 overall pick two months ago in running back Bijan Robinson.

The 2024 NFL draft class is likely to be even better. In WalterFootball’s latest two-round NFL mock draft, four Longhorns were projected in the first round.

The group of four players did not include potential NFL draft risers in Jaylan Ford, Jordan Whittington, Jahdae Barron and Adonai Mitchell among others.

Here’s a look at the Texas players WalterFootball views as first-round projections ahead of the 2023 college football season.

No. 13 overall - Las Vegas Raiders - Quinn Ewers (QB)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Class: Junior

2022 Stats: Started 10 games, threw for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

No. 14 overall - Houston Texans - Xavier Worthy (WR)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior

2022 Stats: Started all 13 games, totaled 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

No. 22 overall - Jacksonville Jaguars - T'Vondre Sweat (DT)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Senior

2022 Stats: Played in 13 games with nine starts, recorded a career-high 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

No. 27 overall - New York Jets - Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior

2022 Stats: Started all 13 games, recording 54 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

