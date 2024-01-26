Four local prep stars named POYs by Sportswomen of Colorado

Jan. 26—Sportswomen of Colorado released its annual awards list Thursday, naming four local high school girls the top athlete in their respective sport.

Erie's Addie Osborne (softball), Logan Hale (golf), Niwot's Addy Ritzenhein (cross country) and Fairview's Quinn Bernthal (tennis) were among the honorees, which also recognized four recipients from the University of Colorado, including women's basketball coach JR Payne and star player Jaylyn Sherrod.

The organization, which has supported women's sports and outstanding female athletes since 1974, will celebrate all its honorees while unveiling its biggest award — "Sportswoman of the Year," given to the state's most outstanding athlete from 2023 — at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center on March 17.

From Erie High School, Osborne was the Class 5A and Longmont Times-Call player of the year after belting 19 home runs during the fall softball season, the most by a Colorado player in at least the last 15 years. The senior's team reached the title game, and next she is set to play at Rutgers University.

In girls' golf, classmate Hale was the 4A and Times-Call winner, winning the individual class championship going away, while leading the Tigers to a second straight team title. The following summer, she made the cut at the Colorado Women's Open.

From Niwot, Ritzenhein won the 4A state title in October, then the national championship at Nike Cross in December. This is her second widely-recognized accolade of this week alone as the sophomore was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Out of Fairview, Bernthal claimed the 5A No. 1 singles title in May, rallying to beat Cherry Creek's Lorena Cedeno in three sets in the final. For the 5A and Daily Camera POY, it served as redemption after she lost in the finals to Boulder grad Lily Chitambar the year prior.