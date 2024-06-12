Four local players honored by NDHSCA All-State teams

Jun. 11—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has continued to unveil its postseason awards; this time, it is the Class B Baseball All-State teams.

There are four local athletes to make one of the two teams this year, New Rockford-Sheyenne's Connor Kantterud and Carrington's Grady Shipman made the first team. The two players to make the second team were the Black Sox' Keaton Cudworth and South Border's Berkley Frantz.

This season, Knatterud hit .254 with three doubles, six RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He also appeared in seven games on the mound compiling a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA. Shipman finished his high school career hitting .439 with two home runs, 25 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He also pitched going 6-1 with one save and a 1.23 ERA.

Cudworth hit .230 with one triple and three RBIs. He was another player who also pitched as he pitched in 50.2 innings compiling a 3-3 record with a 2.34 ERA and 46 strikeouts. Frantz hit .467 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. The sophomore made six appearances on the bump going 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA.

The Coach of the Year award also has local ties as Thompson head coach Nate Soulis was given the honor. Soulis helped lead the Tommies to a third consecutive state title and a 29-1 overall record.

The full teams are below:

First team:

Reggie Bruner, Velva/Drake-Anamoose

Derek Carpenter, Hatton/Northwood

Kyler Droog, Grafton

Tony Villareal, Grafton

Andrew Eby, Surrey

Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian

Carson Haerer, Bottineau

Dane Hagler, North Star

Trey Husar, Northern Cass

Cononnor Knatterud, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Brayden Mitchell, Central Cass

Alex Retterath, Washburn/Wilton-Center-Stanton

Mason Romfo, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Thomas Schumacher, Thompson

Brayden Wolfgram, Thompson

Grady Shipman, Carrington

Kylan Swenson, Kindred

Paxton Ystaas, Des Lacs-Burlington

Second team:

Keaton Cudworth, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Berkley Frantz, South Border

Kellan Henry, Renville County

Ty Hughes, Des Lacs-Burlington

Treyson Iglehart, Garrison

Zach Jorde, North Star

Marshall Judisch, Mayville/Portland/Clifford-Galesburg

Carter Maasjo, Central Cass

Drew Odenbach, Thompson

William Welke, Thompson

Tucker Omdahl, Park River Area

Theodore Romfo, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Eli Thompson, Shiloh Christian

Tyson Wick, Hazen

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian

NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Nate Soulis, Thompson