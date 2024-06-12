Four local players honored by NDHSCA All-State teams
Jun. 11—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has continued to unveil its postseason awards; this time, it is the Class B Baseball All-State teams.
There are four local athletes to make one of the two teams this year, New Rockford-Sheyenne's Connor Kantterud and Carrington's Grady Shipman made the first team. The two players to make the second team were the Black Sox' Keaton Cudworth and South Border's Berkley Frantz.
This season, Knatterud hit .254 with three doubles, six RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He also appeared in seven games on the mound compiling a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA. Shipman finished his high school career hitting .439 with two home runs, 25 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He also pitched going 6-1 with one save and a 1.23 ERA.
Cudworth hit .230 with one triple and three RBIs. He was another player who also pitched as he pitched in 50.2 innings compiling a 3-3 record with a 2.34 ERA and 46 strikeouts. Frantz hit .467 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. The sophomore made six appearances on the bump going 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA.
The Coach of the Year award also has local ties as Thompson head coach Nate Soulis was given the honor. Soulis helped lead the Tommies to a third consecutive state title and a 29-1 overall record.
The full teams are below:
First team:
Reggie Bruner, Velva/Drake-Anamoose
Derek Carpenter, Hatton/Northwood
Kyler Droog, Grafton
Tony Villareal, Grafton
Andrew Eby, Surrey
Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian
Carson Haerer, Bottineau
Dane Hagler, North Star
Trey Husar, Northern Cass
Cononnor Knatterud, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Brayden Mitchell, Central Cass
Alex Retterath, Washburn/Wilton-Center-Stanton
Mason Romfo, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
Thomas Schumacher, Thompson
Brayden Wolfgram, Thompson
Grady Shipman, Carrington
Kylan Swenson, Kindred
Paxton Ystaas, Des Lacs-Burlington
Second team:
Keaton Cudworth, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Berkley Frantz, South Border
Kellan Henry, Renville County
Ty Hughes, Des Lacs-Burlington
Treyson Iglehart, Garrison
Zach Jorde, North Star
Marshall Judisch, Mayville/Portland/Clifford-Galesburg
Carter Maasjo, Central Cass
Drew Odenbach, Thompson
William Welke, Thompson
Tucker Omdahl, Park River Area
Theodore Romfo, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
Eli Thompson, Shiloh Christian
Tyson Wick, Hazen
NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian
NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Nate Soulis, Thompson