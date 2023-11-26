Four league MVP awards handed out to West Sound girls soccer players

Crosspoint’s Brooke Berens moves the ball down they field while under the pressure of Auburn Adventist’s Chloe Serns at Gordon Field in Bremerton on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Four West Sound girls soccer players earned league most valuable player awards this fall, including one from Class B state champion Crosspoint.

Warriors sophomore midfielder/forward Brooke Berens took home the Sea-Tac League co-MVP award after finishing the season with 34 goals and seven assists. She helped the Warriors capture league and district titles and was a key component during Crosspoint's run to the state title. The team defeated Kalama 2-1 to capture the third B championship in school history.

All-first team picks for the Warriors were sophomore defender Allison Berens, sophomore midfielder Lucia Wasson, freshman forward Kaylee Ajanovic and sophomore midfielder/defender Alianna Gatlin.

Scean Pickering also picked up the co-coach of the year award for Crosspoint.

Vikings' Beers named Olympic League MVP

In the Olympic League 2A, North Kitsap senior Evelyn Beers was named most valuable player after notching 23 goals and 11 assists for the Vikings, who won the league title, placed second at districts and qualified for state.

First-team picks by team were Bainbridge: senior midfielder Riley Becker, junior defender Arden De Lanoy and junior defender Grace Rich; Bremerton: senior midfielder Sophia Lopeman; Kingston: senior goalkeeper Leighton Menge; North Kitsap: senior forward Olivia Cary, sophomore midfielder Syleena Hogan and junior defender Andrea Zetty; North Mason: junior forward Grace Smelcer; Olympic: junior utility Kaylee Cushman.

North Kitsap’s Evelyn Beers and Steilacoom’s Sarah Fernando (17) prepare to battle for control of a header during their District 2/3 2A Girls Soccer game on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2023.

Second-team picks by team were Bainbridge: junior midfielder Laine Romney, junior midfielder Sophia Weindl and senior midfielder Gabriella Weis; Bremerton: senior defender Elizabeth Garcia and sophomore midfielder Melanie Uhrich; Kingston: junior forward Katie Collins; North Kitsap: senior midfielder Luna Garcia, senior defender Alyssa Peaslee and junior midfielder Ellie Stanford; North Mason: senior goalkeeper Maggie Bartosovsky and senior midfielder Kaitlyn Klusman; Olympic: junior midfielder Emiko Carrier-Berndt.

Individual sportsmanship awards went to Bainbridge's Emma Kilby, Bremerton's Alexia Ojeda-Gaffney, Kingston's Emma Matteson, North Kitsap's Sophia Loverich, North Mason's Briana Cuauhtenango and Olympic's Chelsea Bevan.

Remnet, Divano earn defensive MVP awards

Central Kitsap senior goalkeeper Rachael Remnet earned defensive MVP in the South Sound Conference 3A after posting eight shutouts for the Cougars, who reached the 3A state tournament. Other Central Kitsap players receiving honors were senior midfielder Kylah Coulter (first team), sophomore defender Prestle Agana and sophomore defender/midfielder Maleai Dayao (second team) and junior midfielder Cam Tipper (honorable mention).

Klahowya’s Alisa Divano (13) moves the ball down the field as Seton Catholic’s Addi McCaleb (7) chases her down during the the first round of the Class 1A state tournament at Klahowya on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Klahowya senior midfielder Ali Divano earned Nisqually League 1A defensive player of the year honors. Divano helped lead the Eagles to league and district titles and a second-place finish at the 1A state tournament. The team recorded 12 shutouts this fall.

First-team picks for Klahowya were junior midfielder Amira Lyons, freshman forward Addyson Dickey and junior defender Kelsey Clark, while second-team selections were senior forward Bailey Watland and junior forward Raven Stoner. The Eagles also earned the team sportsmanship award

In the South Puget Sound League 4A, South Kitsap senior midfielder Melanie Rojas-Perez made the second team, while junior midfielder Marisa Brown and senior forward Grace Widergren received honorable mention.

