FOUR KEYS: Brown talks Cougars new mentality, approach

Jun. 13—Throughout spring camp, Keys football head coach Justin Brown has noticed a change in his team.

While there was a big change on the surface for the Cougars — Brown took over head coaching duties after Adam Hass resigned in February — but also a change in mentality. Through spring camp and the early stages of summer practice, Brown has seen a shift.

"I think the biggest difference for the entire spring was our attitude as a team," Brown said. "The guys were very positive and coachable. They are hungry to put in the work for us to build on last year."

In 2023, the Cougars bounced back from a winless season to go 3-7 and make a run for the playoffs. After missing the playoffs by just one game, Brown is looking for KHS to make the jump this season. Getting to that point will be simple for the Cougars, according to Brown. After the players showed some hunger in the spring, Brown wants to see his team build on that strong start.

"We talk about effort, attitude, toughness, and selflessness as being the building blocks of who we are as a team," Brown said. "We obviously want to get better at all four each day. This summer, especially in July, we will put special emphasis on toughness — mental and physical — and being a team full of men built for others. If we can continue on a good track with our effort and attitude, while improving our toughness and selflessness, that will be a huge deal for us."

Another change the Cougars are going through is a new defensive coordinator. Jake Phillips is taking over the play-calling duties on that side of the football. Spring camp was mainly a reminder of what they were looking to do offensively and a rundown of the new defensive scheme.

"[We're] getting our base offense and defense installed so that hopefully, we can retain that base through the summer and into the fall," Brown said. "For defense, there was a lot of new for the guys because we have a new defensive coordinator in Coach Phillips. Offensively it was a refresher for the guys, since we will call things the same way. There have been a few changes with new personnel, but the structure is the same."

Much of the spring was spent learning the new system and new terminology. Now that the summer has started, KHS can see how well they've retained the information.

"Defensively, we have had a change in scheme, and terminology, and I feel like we got a good base in the spring. We have had changes and I feel like the kids have handled those well," Brown said.

In June, the Cougars are holding team workouts three days a week, with that number ramping up to four in July. Along with hitting the weight room, the Cougars will go to some camps against other teams to see how they stack up. KHS will take part in seven-on-seven camps and offensive/defensive line camps at least once a week until the dead period at the end of July.

"We have to retain what we learned in the spring," Brown said. "We also, like everyone else, want to increase our strength and speed as much as possible. I feel like we got a good [start] in the spring; the key will be retention through the summer."

The Cougars officially open their season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Gore Pirates.

