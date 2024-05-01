Four Joplin Eagles continue their athletic career at the next level

JOPLIN, Mo. — With only a couple of weeks left before, several senior athletes made the decision to further their academic and athletic careers.

Wednesday afternoon, four Joplin Eagles signed to compete at the collegiate level.

Abigail Eckert signed with Southwestern College for track and field. Interesting fact about Eckert her parents also attended Southwestern.

Eckert said, “Well, I’ve dreamed of going to the school since I was little. Like it was my only choice in school. So it’s really exciting to finally, like, announce that and put it onto paper. And I’m just really excited for this next step in my life.”

Both Jonathan Williams and Caden Taylor-Wise will play football together as they signed with William Jewell College. The two have been playing football together since third grade and will be roommates in college.

Williams mentioned, “So William Jewell College is a statement to that good family so far, good academics and even better football. So I’m very proud of this next step and I’m very excited to see what it leads to in my life.”

Taylor-Wise voiced, “It makes me sad that high school is ending because I have put so much time and effort into making it to this point. But I’m ready for next year and what it brings.”

Jett Beal will be attending Arkansas Baptist College to play football.

Beal says, “It means a lot. I’ve looked forward to this day since I was in third grade, man. I mean, it’s got me all excited. I’m nervous, I’m shaking. It means a lot. I’m proud of everybody who helped me get here.”

