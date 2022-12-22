Four Jets officially named to the Pro Bowl, three more as alternates

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday and four players from the New York Jets will be heading to Las Vegas for the first-ever Pro Bowl Games, where Peyton and Eli Manning will serve as the head coaches. That’s if the Jets do not reach the Super Bowl.

The four Jets heading to Vegas are linebacker C.J. Mosley, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, cornerback Sauce Gardner and special-teamer Justin Hardee. Williams, Gardner and Hardee were voted as starters while Mosley was voted as a backup.

Mosley is now a five-time Pro Bowler while the other three are first-time Pro Bowl selections. This is Mosley’s first Pro Bowl as a Jet. His first four came with the Baltimore Ravens.

Williams, Gardner and Hardee led their respective positions in fan voting.

The Jets also had three players selected as alternates: KR/PR Braxton Berrios, WR Garrett Wilson and CB D.J. Reed.

The Pro Bowl Games will be Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Sauce Gardner becomes the first Jets rookie to make the Pro Bowl since — are you ready for this? — S Erik McMillan in 1988. I mentioned the rookie drought to Gardner the other day, and asked what it would be like to end it. His reply: "Oh, God. That would be crazy." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire