Four Italy players at risk of suspension ahead of Croatia clash

Four Italy players are at risk of suspension ahead of the final Group stage match against Croatia at EURO 2024.

Which Italy players are at risk of suspension?

Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini both picked up bookings in the opening 2-1 victory over Albania, while Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bryan Cristante were shown yellows in the 1-0 loss to Spain on Thursday evening.

If any of those four players are booked again in the final group stage match against Croatia, they will be suspended for the Round of 16 match should Italy qualify.

If Italy do qualify for the knockout rounds, those four players will still be at risk of suspension during the Round of 16 as well. The slate for yellow cards will be wiped clean after the quarter-finals.

It is a similar situation for straight red cards as well. A One match ban is the usual punishment for players sent off at EURO 2024, however, if the foul is deemed ‘dangerous’, UEFA could decide to increase the punishment.

That is what happened with Scotland defender Ryan Porteous during the opening match against Germany. He eventually received a two-match ban for his tackle on Germany skipper Ilkay Gundogan.