Four Italy players expected to complete transfers in Euro 2024 summer

A few Italy players will be involved in transfer negotiations before, during and after Euro 2024 this summer, and at least four of them are expected to change their current clubs in the coming months.

Italy’s Euro 2024 debut is just around the corner, but the continental competition will predictably be connected with transfer rumours and speculation.

The players’ focus is on the Euros, but their agents and clubs are working behind the scenes and have already made some preliminary moves.

So, which Italian stars could leave their clubs this summer, either before or after the Euros?

Federico Chiesa is indeed among the candidates. Several sources confirm Juventus have put the Azzurri ace on the market. Chiesa is unwilling to sign a contract extension and his deal in Turin runs out in 2025, so Juventus don’t want to lose him for nothing next year. Roma and Napoli are among the clubs linked with the 26-year-old.

Chiesa’s fellow Turin citizen Alessandro Buongiorno, the designated Torino captain in 2024-25, has attracted interest from Napoli and the Partenopei are in talks with his entourage, trying to reach an agreement on personal terms before holding talks with the Granata. Buongiorno is Conte’s priority in defence, and Napoli seem willing to send a €40m offer soon.

Conte will hold talks with the agent of captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo this week, probably even today. The Italian defender wants to leave after hearing the club say they’d listen to offers for him this summer. Conte wants Di Lorenzo to stay so he’ll try to convince his representative, but it may be a tough task.

Another defender, Riccardo Calafiori, has attracted interest from many clubs across Europe, especially Juventus. Basel have a 50% clause on any future sale of the 22-year-old but Juve and Bologna‘s ex-coach Motta are keen to sign the versatile Italian defender who made his senior Azzurri debut at the Stadio Dall’Ara last week.

Two other players who will be involved in transfer negotiations but may end up staying at their clubs are Genoa‘s Mateo Retegui, reportedly wanted by Fiorentina, and Torino’s Raoul Bellanova, who has been linked with Aston Villa, Roma and Manchester United.

However, if Genoa sell Albert Gudmundsson and Torino part ways with Buongiorno, Grifone and Granata may decide to keep other big players.