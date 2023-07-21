Four of Iowa football’s seven-game home slate now sellouts

If you’re still looking for a spot inside Kinnick Stadium during the 2023 college football season, the time to snatch up tickets is now.

Iowa single-game tickets went on sale to the general public Thursday morning at 9 a.m. In a matter of hours, four Hawkeye home games were officially sellouts.

Dates against Western Michigan on Sept. 16, Michigan State on Sept. 30, Purdue on Oct. 7 and Minnesota on Oct. 21 are all officially sold out. After a season of home sellouts in 2022, it feels like the Hawkeyes are well on their way to another season of sellout crowds.

Kinnick Stadium is the place to be this fall.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XZ0oqwbJwn — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 20, 2023

Limited tickets remain for Iowa’s other three home dates against Utah State on Sept. 2, Rutgers on Nov. 11 and Illinois on Nov. 18.

After an 8-5 campaign in 2022, there’s again renewed optimism that Iowa will turn the corner offensively and pair it with its always-elite defense and special teams.

Thanks to a series of transfer portal additions, Hawkeye fans have reason to be hopeful, too. Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara led the Wolverines to the 2021 Big Ten championship.

Transfer tight end Erick All was alongside McNamara in Ann Arbor, Mich., for that trek to the title. Iowa brought in wide receivers Seth Anderson of Charleston Southern and Kaleb Brown of Ohio State.

Anderson was the Big South Offensive Player of the Year last season after reeling in 42 catches for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brown found himself buried behind a talented group of pass-catchers in Columbus, Ohio.

Now, he gets the chance to prove why he was rated as the No. 78 player nationally and a four-star signee to Ohio State in the 2022 class.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive line additions of Miami (Ohio) guard Rusty Feth and Saginaw Valley State offensive tackle Daijon Parker also have fans excited that Iowa’s patented run game will return in 2023.

Not to be forgotten, Iowa also brought in an impact defensive transfer in All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson from Virginia.

Iowa’s willingness to embrace the transfer portal to address holes and upgrade its roster has seemingly been well received by the fanbase. Now, how long will it take until the season opener against Utah State is a sellout as well?

