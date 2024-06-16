Which four Inter players could join Genoa as Martinez deal progresses

One of four Inter youngsters could be on their way to join Genoa as part of a deal that would see goalkeeper Josep Martinez move in the other direction to team up with Simone Inzaghi, according to reports on Sunday morning.

Inter are progressing in negotiations to sign the 26-year-old Martinez from Genoa. The Nerazzurri are on the lookout for an option to provide coverage for current No. 1 Yann Sommer, and somebody who could eventually take on the role of first choice keeper.

Genoa have reportedly valued Martinez at the €18m mark, and Inter had previously lodged an offer of €13m plus add-ons, according to recent reports from Italy.

One of four Inter players could join Genoa

In order to get the deal over the line, Inter are prepared to send one of their own players to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, four players have been proposed to Genoa, including 23-year-old Martin Satriano, 21-year-old Gaetano Oristanio, 21-year-old Mattia Zanotti and 18-year-old Francesco Pio Esposito.

All four of the aforementioned youngsters spent the 2023-24 season out on loan: Satriano in Ligue 1 with Brest, Oristanio in Serie A with Cagliari, Zanotti in Switzerland with St. Gallen and Esposito in Serie B with Spezia.

If any of those four players do end up joining Genoa, then Inter would like to include a right-to-buy-back clause in the contract at a predetermined price, similar to what happened when Samuele Mulattieri was included in the deal with Sassuolo that saw Davide Frattesi move to San Siro last summer.