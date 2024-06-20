Four Inter Milan Stars To Start In Major Euro 2024 Showdown Between Italy & Spain

Four Inter Milan players should be in the Italy starting formation against Spain when the two European giants collide in Gelsenkirchen tonight.

The Euro 2024 draw pitted the two rivals in the same group alongside Croatia and Albania.

Both sides won their opening matches. But while La Roja hammered Croatia by three unanswered goals, the Azzurri had to overcome a dreadful start to edge Albania by two goals to one.

This evening, Spain and Italy will go head-to-head in what could be the most anticipated fixture of the entire group stage. The winner will book a place in the Round of 16.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti will confirm the same lineup that beat Albania.

Therefore, the manager will once again rely on four Nerazzurri stars.

Alessandro Bastoni will start at the very center of the back three. The 25-year-old will slot in between Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Bologna youngster Riccardo Calafiori.

Federico Dimarco will also maintain his place on the left flank, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa on the opposite side.

Barella, Bastoni, Frattesi & Dimarco To Start For Italy Against Spain

Inter vice-captain Nicolo Barella will once more link up with Jorginho in the double-pivot. Although some tipped Bryan Cristante to join them in a midfield three, the pink newspaper doesn’t expect the Roma star to start.

Moreover, Davide Frattesi will play alongside Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini in a more advanced position, while Gianluca Scamacca leads the line.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will sport the captain’s armband once more.

The only Inter player expected to start on the bench is Matteo Darmian. The versatile veteran can either play at the back or as a wingback, but Spalletti still prefers Di Lorenzo.

Probable ITALY (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Chiesa, Jorginho, Barella, Dimarco; Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca.