The Four Inter Milan Players To Watch At Euro 2024

Inter Milan have a staggering 13 players in the Euro 2024 this summer. Only Manchester City can equal this number of players performing in Germany, with the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich lagging behind.

Euro 2024 promises to be a fascinating competition, especially for Inter fans who’ll see a quartet of players enter the Italian national squad, while other stars turn out for France, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, the Netherlands and Albania.

Historically, the FIFA World Cup has always been the dominant tournament in terms of exposure and popularity.

The sheer fact that many of the world’s best domestic leagues are Europe-based also helps to create a strong continental competition. With that in mind, below we look at X of the Nerazzurri most likely to make the headlines at this summer’s finals.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Inter’s 30-year-old Turkish midfielder, Çalhanoğlu, is a mainstay of Turkey’s national team. With 86 caps dating back to 2013, Çalhanoğlu has also notched 18 goals wearing his national jersey.

Çalhanoğlu is now the skipper of Turkey, which has a good shout of qualifying out of their group stage this summer. Group F comprises Portugal, Turkey, Czechia and Georgia, so it’s highly unlikely that Turkey won’t do enough to get at least one win under their belts.

Çalhanoğlu is a big-game player. He’s also a man for penalty shoot-outs. Scoring 36 out of 40 career penalties gives the midfielder a 90% conversion rate that could see him strike a decisive blow if it comes to penalties in the group or knockout stages.

Veteran Swiss goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, has impressed many at Inter with how quickly he’s settled into life with the Nerazzurri. The 35-year-old has 89 caps as Switzerland’s number-one goalkeeper and the Inter Milan goalkeeper is certain to feature in the group stage at Euro 2024.

Like Turkey, Switzerland has a great chance of pushing to at least secure second place in their group. They’re drawn with tournament hosts Germany, as well as Hungary and Scotland.

At Euro 2020, Sommer was pivotal for the Swiss with his penalty save from Kylian Mbappé knocking France out of the last 16. He also performed heroics against Spain in the quarter-finals but was unable to stop the Spaniards advancing to the last four on penalties.

26-year-old powerhouse forward, Marcus Thuram, has played a bit-part role for Les Bleus since debuting in 2020. With just two goals in 20 appearances, French fans would be forgiven for being skeptical over Thuram’s possible impact at this summer’s finals.

Nevertheless, Inter fans will attest to his impressive form in 2023/24, scoring 13 in 35 Serie A appearances.

With Olivier Giroud recognizing that he’s passing the torch to Thuram as France’s new long-term target man, Thuram has also been vocal about his ambition to crown a great domestic season with continental silverware for his country too.

It would also be somewhat poetic for Marcus to help France to a European Championship after his father, Lilian, won Euro 2000.

The Duracell bunny that is Federico Dimarco is likely to be one of Italy’s most important attacking outlets.

The left wing back has established a reputation as one of the best crossers and long-range shooters in world football right now, with some likening his style to former Brazilian ace, Roberto Carlos.

The 26-year-old is entering his prime and with this new-look Italian squad keen to prove the doubters wrong, Dimarco will be integral in breeding a fresh winning mentality throughout Luciano Spalletti’s side.

A special nod should also go to the likes of Kristjan Asllani and Denzel Dumfries. Asllani will have a fantastic experience with Albania playing in only their second Euros. Meanwhile, Dumfries is likely to compete hard for the right back berth in a resurgent Dutch national team.

